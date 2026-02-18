Android's Next Big Evolution 'Aluminium' Isn't Coming Soon (And It's Clear Why)

When images of Google's Aluminum operating system leaked online, Android users jumped for joy at the possibility of combining ChromeOS and Android into a single operating system. While Google has kept its PC and smartphone systems separate, the new operating system points to a more ambitious outlook in the PC space. Company officials have touted the system as delivering on Google's extensive AI investments, and it will likely host a series of new Gemini AI features that look to catapult Google's computers ahead of Mac and Windows on the premium PC market. Whether users will welcome such features, however, is another discussion entirely.

In September 2025, Android Ecosystem head Sameer Samat said during a talk at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit that combining the two systems was "something we're super excited about for next year." When describing said merger, Samat noted that Google was "taking the ChromeOS experience and re-baselining the technology underneath it on Android." The description, admittedly, was vague. However, a recent leak of the operating system, first reported by 9to5Google, gave fans their first preview of the new platform.

To date, rumors expect that Aluminum will run on the high-powered MediaTek Kompanio Ultra-powered tablet Sapphire and the Intel Panther Lake-powered Ruby. However, a recent report by The Verge has called into question the optimistic predictions of Aluminum's 2026 commercial rollout. Citing previously undisclosed court documents from Google's recent antitrust case, The Verge reported that Aluminum OS isn't one of the big changes coming to Chromebooks this year. Instead, the court transcript sets a more realistic timeline of 2028. In addition to these release details, the transcript details a roadmap for Google's current Chrome OS devices, with several implications for both current and future customers.