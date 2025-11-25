Google's Aluminium OS Will Power Android-Based MacBook Pro Rivals﻿

ChromeOS has been a very successful platform for Google, helping it secure a foothold in the laptop industry without competing at the premium end of the spectrum. Google positioned ChromeOS devices as affordable laptops ready to meet the needs of specific users, like the education sector. Google never attempted to create a PC experience to rival Windows or macOS, and it never looked to compete with premium devices like Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro — product lines that most PC makers try to emulate or outclass.

But Google has more ambitious plans for its PC operating system now that AI is becoming the new paradigm of computing. The company wants to merge ChromeOS with Android into a new platform that's publicly referred to as Aluminium OS. This operating system will have AI at its core and run on multiple form factors created to serve multiple price points, including laptops that will compete against Apple's MacBooks.

These details come from a job listing Google posted two months ago, but which Android Authority discovered only recently. Google has been looking for a "Senior Product Manager, Android, Laptop and Tablets" role, but it's not taking any more applications at the time of writing.