5 Big Changes Coming To Google Chrome In 2026 (Whether You Like It Or Not)

Google owns the world's most used internet browser, Google Chrome, so it doesn't have to create a brand-new browser for the AI era. Instead, Google is adding "Gemini in Chrome" features to the browser, and the company just announced several new features that AI enthusiasts may appreciate. On the other hand, those internet users users who dislike or distrust chatbots may not like the AI-focused changes coming to Chrome. Gemini in Chrome will be immediately accessible inside a dedicated panel starting Wednesday. Tap a button, and you can interact with the AI inside the browser and give it commands to help with the tasks at hand. Gemini can work with other Google apps you may load in Chrome, including Gmail and Calendar, and can browse websites to execute tasks. Google has also brought image generation support to Gemini in Chrome, as the AI can use the Nano Banana model to create images on the spot. Finally, Google will bring Personal Intelligence features to Chrome in the coming months, after launching Personal Intelligence in Gemini and Google Search.

Importantly, the new AI features Google added to Chrome are optional. Your internet browsing habits won't change if you don't want to use Gemini, or put the AI to work in Chrome, as Google describes it. On that note, even if you appreciate all the help you can get from AI while browsing, some of the new features Google unveiled will not be available for free. Auto Browse is one such example, a new Gemini ability in Chrome that will require Google AI Pro or AI Ultra subscriptions.