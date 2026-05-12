4 New Features Google Just Revealed For Android In 2026

Gemini Intelligence is a new suite of features arriving on Android in 2026. It builds off Android's Gemini integration by expanding the AI's ability to accomplish a variety of tasks on your device. Once Gemini Intelligence arrives on Android devices this year, users can take advantage of multi-step automation across a variety of applications. Take screenshots or capture photos of items such as menus, make a request to Gemini, and then let it do the heavy lifting. Google says it will work for finding tours, planning vacations, or even building a shopping cart for your weekly grocery list.

The features will arrive in waves for Samsung and Pixel users first, bringing new functionality such as Chrome auto browse, Google Chrome's built-in browser agent, and the ability to fill out forms in a single tap using Gemini Personal Intelligence — which can pull information from Calendar, Gmail, and other Google services.

Gemini Intelligence will also power a new functionality for Gboard on Android, allowing users to convert speech into polished text using Gemini's AI capabilities. And one addition that is likely going to excite Android fans, especially power users who chose Android over iOS for its level of freedom, is the ability to create custom widgets. With Create My Widget, Android users will have more control than ever over their home screens.