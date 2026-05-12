4 New Features Google Just Revealed For Android In 2026
Each year, Google showcases new features coming to Android at its Google I/O developer conference. While AI is once again playing a major role in many of Google's 2026 I/O announcements, the company also revealed several practical Android upgrades aimed at improving everyday usage across Android devices. Many of the new additions build off changes Google has steadily been working toward, like deeper Gemini integration across the platform and improved privacy and security functionality to help combat the growing cybersecurity concerns facing online users.
A slew of changes are slated to arrive on Android devices throughout the coming year, but Google has given us a taste of some of the bigger features and functionality coming in Android 17 and beyond. New wellbeing features, new ways to express yourself creatively, and even big upgrades to Android Auto were announced during The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026.
Gemini Intelligence
Gemini Intelligence is a new suite of features arriving on Android in 2026. It builds off Android's Gemini integration by expanding the AI's ability to accomplish a variety of tasks on your device. Once Gemini Intelligence arrives on Android devices this year, users can take advantage of multi-step automation across a variety of applications. Take screenshots or capture photos of items such as menus, make a request to Gemini, and then let it do the heavy lifting. Google says it will work for finding tours, planning vacations, or even building a shopping cart for your weekly grocery list.
The features will arrive in waves for Samsung and Pixel users first, bringing new functionality such as Chrome auto browse, Google Chrome's built-in browser agent, and the ability to fill out forms in a single tap using Gemini Personal Intelligence — which can pull information from Calendar, Gmail, and other Google services.
Gemini Intelligence will also power a new functionality for Gboard on Android, allowing users to convert speech into polished text using Gemini's AI capabilities. And one addition that is likely going to excite Android fans, especially power users who chose Android over iOS for its level of freedom, is the ability to create custom widgets. With Create My Widget, Android users will have more control than ever over their home screens.
3D emoji
Emoji have become a staple of our online lives, and they can often be the difference between a one word response coming across cold or welcoming. Reports estimate at least 10 billion emoji are sent every day and now Google wants to improve how Android users send emoji.
In 2026, Google will launch a new set of 3D emoji. The big difference between these and the current emoji found on most Android phones is the 3D-like texture that helps add depth and substance to the figure. This isn't a major overhaul by any means, but Google notes that the new collection will help Android users express themselves with an additional "touch of physicality."
The collection is officially called Noto 3D. Google didn't share a release date, but the company says it will launch the collection across all Google services starting with Pixel phones in 2026.
Pause Point
There are plenty of great apps to help cut down your screen time. However, 2026 will bring a new option directly to Android with the launch of Pause Point. This feature bakes an app timer directly into the phone, but instead of locking you out of an app for a certain amount of time, it will instead pause your device for 10 seconds when you go to open an app known for being distracting. You can customize the functionality to ask you to perform a breathing exercise instead, set a timer for that app, or even push you to focus on more productive applications instead.
Finding ways to cut down screen time has become an important part of Google's push for digital wellbeing across the Android ecosystem. It is especially important now that many of us spend much of our days working on computers and smartphones. Pause Point gives users an opportunity to stop, remember why they picked up their phones in the first place, and avoid another doomscrolling session on social media. It can work hand in hand with other efforts, like YouTube's Shorts timer, though you can disable Pause Point if you don't want to deal with it.
Screen Reactions
2026 will also bring new tools for creators to Android. These are part of Google's move to build deeper social media integrations into the platform, and will include functionality like Screen Reactions. This new mode will allow you to create reaction videos that utilize your face without forcing you to switch between applications. All you need to do is start recording yourself and your screen. From there, AI will do all the heavy lifting to overlay your reaction over whatever clips, images, or webpages you're talking about.
The feature will arrive on Google devices like the Pixel 10 first, and will be available alongside direct upgrades to Instagram that include support for Ultra HDR capture and playback, built-in stabilization for video recordings, and new night sight features to help capture the best night shots directly in the Instagram app. The Instagram Edits app will also get new additions, including the AI-powered smart enhance feature, which instantly upscales photos and videos, and new sound separation functionality — allowing for greater control over your video's audio levels. These upgrades will only be available on Android.