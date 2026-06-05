Your Google Pixel Is Getting Smarter At Detecting Scam Calls

Phone scams are a big business these days, with impersonation scams alone accounting for $2.95 billion worth of lost revenue in 2024, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). In an attempt to combat this fraudulent activity, Google has introduced fake call detection – a new technology to better protect Google Pixel users from such scams. It's a new security layer that will display a warning when the system detects a fraudulent call or impersonator, and it's coming to Android phones starting this month.

How these impersonation scams work is something you'd expect to see in a sci-fi movie: Your phone rings. It's your mom on the other end. There's been a terrible accident, and she's badly hurt. Even worse, the hospital she's at doesn't take her insurance, so they're refusing to treat her until the bill is paid. She urgently needs you to wire money directly to the hospital. Except that bank account doesn't belong to a hospital, and that's not your mom. It's a scammer using Deepfake technology and other malware to spoof not only her phone number and contact information, but also her voice — so convincingly that it's impossible to tell the AI clone from your real mom.