5 Amazon Tech Finds With Deep Discounts In June 2026
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Deals and steals on Amazon rotate out every so often, which means it's a good idea to check back monthly or so, just to see if what you're looking at or potentially buying has gone on sale. Luckily, there are a ton of other gadgets, gizmos, and doohickeys that are currently on sale. As with any piece of tech or new gadget, if you wait for the right time you can get a really high quality item for much less than you normally would. That's precisely what's going on here.
In the spirit of saving money, we've compiled a list of some great Amazon tech finds that have deep discounts this month, including gadgets such as power banks, gaming controllers, headphones, and even smartphones. If you have some money squirreled away for times like this or you've been waiting for a great price on that hot ticket item, now may be the opportunity.
1. Anker Nano 5,000mAh portable USB-C charger
While it's not a steep discount, the Anker Nano portable USB-C charger and power bank for your phone is already listed at an affordable price of $27. Thanks to the current sale, it's down $4 to $23 final. CamelCamelCamel, a great tool for checking sale price histories, says this is not the lowest price ever recorded but it is much lower than the average price.
Nano is a tangle-free, hassle-free, ready-to-go portable charger with a 5,000mAh capacity. It can charge smartphones with a type-C connector at up to 22.5 W. It would be super helpful on vacations and while traveling, during long days out of the house, or anytime you cannot immediately get to an outlet or conventional power adapter. You could also theoretically plug it into a myriad of USB-C devices like AirPods, portable fans, lights, and more and do cool things with your power bank.
Anker's Nano has over 14,600 ratings and has managed a 4.3 out of 5 star score so it's safe to say people like this thing a lot. Some of the commenters say it's a great value product, could be a life-saving portable charger in a pinch, and the pocket-friendly size significantly boosts its convenience.
2. PlayStation DualSense Controllers
Amazon currently has multiple colors of the standard PlayStation DualSense controller, on sale for $54 right now, which is $21 off the normal $75 price tag. If you'd rather spring for the more premium DualSense Edge wireless controller, that's also on sale for $169, which is $31 off the $200 standard price. I probably don't need to tell you these are great deals. But just in case, CamelCamelCamel says both deals are at an all-time low. If you need to replace a broken controller, want to add a second player, or just want a third to throw into your charging rotation, here you go.
We've reviewed the PS5 DualSense and still find it to be one of the best gaming controllers out there. It also got great reviews from TechRadar, where it was described as "Sony's best controller yet." IGN, Polygon, and numerous other outlets also gave it high marks. Plus, the regular DualSense has over 3,300 ratings on Amazon scoring 4.7 out of 5 stars. The DualSense Edge has over 1,500 ratings with a 4.7 out of 5 star score. I think we've established it's a great controller through many user reviews and opinions, and given the current price, there's really only one thing left to do — if you want one, that is.
3. Victrola Journey+ Cassette Bluetooth suitcase turntable
If you're looking for an old-school record player that puts a new spin on listening, the Victrola Journey+ Cassette is a great way to drop the needle. It's a 3-speed (33 1/3, 45, 78 RPM) record player with built-in speakers, a retro cassette player, and Bluetooth. You could take this and play your records on a Bluetooth speaker to boost the sound if you wanted. Best of all, it's tucked into a suitcase-style case and ready to use anywhere you roam.
The current sale drops well over half off, bringing the price from $120 down to $50, which is a 90-day low, and according to CamelCamelCamel is also an all-time low. It has over 160 global ratings on Amazon, which is fewer than the standard Victrola Journey, but the collective score is 4.3 out of 5 stars. Even people who bought it at full price say it's a great record player for the money, mention that it's perfectly portable, and describe its great sound output that sounds like a stereo. There are a few negative reviews mostly from users who received a defective unit, but they don't seem to be the norm.
4. Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones
We've reviewed the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, and they proved to be some of the best in the business. In fact, the biggest drawback that we found with them is that, at the time, they were expensive. That said, we found that they deliver excellent audio, have great ANC noise reduction, support Bluetooth multipoint, come with a solid design, and work with a well-designed app. Better yet, the price issue may be fixed with the current Amazon deal. Normally $400, the Sony WH-1000XM5s are down to $278 right now, all-in. CamelCamelCamel shows that's pretty darn close to the lowest price ever recorded.
The WH-1000XM5 offer a long 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, while Sony claims you can add an additional 3 hours from a simple 3-minute fast-charge. They're comfortable and stylish, have built-in touch controls and come with reliable ANC empowered by two processors and eight microphones. You can also use them for hands-free calling with your phone, which is always a plus. Oh, and did I mention they work with Alexa voice controls? Additionally, they have over 19,500 global ratings with a collective score of 4.2 out of 5 stars. It's not a stretch to say they're beloved by most users.
5. Google Pixel 10 Pro
The Google Pixel 10 Pro is one of the best Android smartphones currently available. It gets high marks from several outlets, including ZDNet, PCMag, and a few others. It also has over 900 ratings on Amazon with a 4.4 out of 5 stars. It's a solid device from 2025 that still holds up even with the newer phone releases in 2026. But what's particularly special about it, right this moment, is that Amazon is offering it for the best price ever.
Normally $999, it's on sale for $749 in multiple styles, including obsidian, moonstone, and porcelain. The big value add for the Pixel 10 Pro is Google's new Gemini advanced AI features and functions powered by the "next-gen" Google Tensor G5 chip. The variant on sale comes with 128 GB of storage and 16 GB of memory. The large 6.3-inch Super Actua display, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and the solid 50-megapixel camera with 100x zoom are also good value additions.
How we chose these Amazon tech deals
The number one benefit of shopping deep discounts on Amazon is the amazing prices. So, every deal mentioned here either delivers a substantial discount, with all-time low prices, or the item was already reasonably priced and is now even better with the discount — like the Anker Nano. To double-check that the prices are great, we used CamelCamelCamel, as mentioned, a trustworthy tool that records all sale and price histories to help you identify the best ones. The prices alone make them a solid choice whether you've been waiting to buy when a good promotion comes around or you've been looking for something new with an accessible price.
In addition, all products have either high marks from reputable outlets or lots of positive reviews on Amazon, above four stars with a suitable number of global or total reviews to reference. In addition, every brand mentioned on this list has a proven track record, with a reliable history of products, from Sony to Google and Victrola.