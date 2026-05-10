5 Cool Things You Had No Idea Some Power Banks Could Do

You have probably seen a mini power bank before, as they sometimes take the shape of a lipstick tube. They can fit comfortably in your pocket, purse, or small bag without weighing you down. They usually have half the capacity of a standard power bank, giving your device just enough extra juice to last you the rest of the day, which is why they're usually called mini emergency power banks. But instead of being a device that takes up space when not charging something, the folks at Porry made theirs into a portable keychain.

The Porry Portable Charger is a 5,000mAh power bank with a snap hook for placing your keys. It comes in various colors, including black, blue, pink, and Christmas red, and it is going for $32.99. If you don't want to use it as a key holder, you can hook it to your backpack or purse, making it easy to have around, whether you're backpacking or going for a night out with friends. Due to its small capacity, it can probably give your phone a single full charge, but it's ideal for small devices like earbuds. Its built-in cables make it even more convenient to use — no need to pack extra cables.

The Porry Portable Charger also supports pass-through charging. This means you can safely charge the power bank while also using it. Doing this on power banks without this feature can damage the battery, on top of slowing down the charging of the connected devices.