5 Cool Things You Had No Idea Some Power Banks Could Do
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A power bank has become a necessity for anyone living an on-the-go lifestyle. When there's no working outlet in sight, whether it's during a commute or an outage, a power bank can be a critical backup tool for smartphones and tablets. Some of them are even powerful enough to charge your laptop. However, there's no rule that says that charging our devices is all they need to do. Some power banks have evolved beyond just being there when your phone needs a top-up. They have become multi-functional tools you can actually carry with you every day.
These days, power banks can hold your keys. They can serve as fans that prevent you from overheating on a hot day. And when you tend to get particularly cold during the winter, they might just be the very thing that warms you up. It's hard to say whether the power bank makes the other tool cool or vice versa. Regardless, it's great to see that manufacturers are willing to experiment and come up with ways to enhance the usefulness of power banks. Here are some examples.
Hold your keys
You have probably seen a mini power bank before, as they sometimes take the shape of a lipstick tube. They can fit comfortably in your pocket, purse, or small bag without weighing you down. They usually have half the capacity of a standard power bank, giving your device just enough extra juice to last you the rest of the day, which is why they're usually called mini emergency power banks. But instead of being a device that takes up space when not charging something, the folks at Porry made theirs into a portable keychain.
The Porry Portable Charger is a 5,000mAh power bank with a snap hook for placing your keys. It comes in various colors, including black, blue, pink, and Christmas red, and it is going for $32.99. If you don't want to use it as a key holder, you can hook it to your backpack or purse, making it easy to have around, whether you're backpacking or going for a night out with friends. Due to its small capacity, it can probably give your phone a single full charge, but it's ideal for small devices like earbuds. Its built-in cables make it even more convenient to use — no need to pack extra cables.
The Porry Portable Charger also supports pass-through charging. This means you can safely charge the power bank while also using it. Doing this on power banks without this feature can damage the battery, on top of slowing down the charging of the connected devices.
Keep you cool
If you have ever found yourself in a crowded room with no air conditioning, you know how uncomfortable it can get. You can reach for the nearest magazine to fan yourself, but if it's a particularly long wait, your hand can easily get tired. A portable fan like the JISULIFE Portable Handheld Fan Ultra2 can help provide some much-needed cooling and air circulation when it gets hot and stuffy. It features a turbo fan with a 43,000RPM motor, capable of providing rapid cooling. It also has 100 speeds, allowing you to find the perfect wind speed that maximizes your comfort. It costs $89.99 and comes in two colors — gray and brown.
The Portable Handheld Fan Ultra2 has a 9,000mAh battery with a maximum working time of 25 hours on a full charge, meaning you can use it for several nights before it requires a charge. It also has an 18W USB-C port for charging your devices while you cool off. Another great feature is its LED flashlight with three levels of brightness, making it a good gadget to have if you'll be spending the night outdoors somewhere hot and humid. Also, it functions as a mini air pump for inflating an air tent, and when you consider the fan, it can be an essential tool for a night out of camping.
Keep your hands warm
There are many reasons to have hand warmers around when temperatures start to plummet. For instance, the cold can make your hands stiff, making it hard to do any work activity that requires dexterity. If you're at home, they can also prevent you from turning on the heat just to keep your hands warm, helping you save on your electricity bill. On top of that, they can also be a handy power bank like the OCOOPA Hand Warmers. These are a pair of $39.99 electric hand warmers with a 5,000mAh rechargeable battery on each hand warmer.
On the lowest setting, the hand warmers can operate for up to eight hours, but they have four heat settings that max out at 137 degrees Fahrenheit. The hand warmers also have an ergonomic grip that makes them comfortable to hold, making them ideal to bring with you during a long walk on a cold day. They're also small enough to fit in your pocket, and when not in use, you can attach them together with the magnets on the bottom and store them safely.
Repel mosquitoes
Another case for having a power bank with you when going camping is that some of them can act as a mosquito repellent. One such device is the Portable Mosquito Repeller from PathVenture, which sets up a mosquito-free zone of up to 96 square feet in 15 minutes. It is roughly the size of a small bedroom or walk-in closet. With this $31.99 device, you're guaranteed that mosquitoes will not bother you, whether you're in your tent while camping or sitting on your boat or by the dock when fishing. The device is also IP67 rated, meaning it's water- and dust-resistant.
This electric mosquito repellent has a 9,000mAh battery that can charge your phone multiple times, but it can also power the device for 12 hours when heating a mat on one side. When dual heating mode is activated, it can run for about 5.5 hours at maximum range. On top of that, it also has a built-in flashlight for when your outdoor activities stretch into the night.
Inflate your tires
Imagine getting a flat tire and hearing the words, "Let me get my power bank." One such power bank is the Warwolf Portable Air Compressor. This $59.99 device can deliver up to 160PSI of air pressure, making it suitable for high-pressure situations like inflating the tire of a truck, SUV, or motorcycle. It can handle things that don't have that much pressure, such as balls and bicycle tires, thanks to its four adjustable modes. Also, it has a digital display that provides accurate pressure readings so you can safely stop when the thing you're inflating has enough air.
While it can easily handle the tires of various vehicles, it cannot inflate something as big as an air mattress or extra-large tires. It has a 10,000mAh battery that can fill up to four tires very quickly on a single charge. This means the Warwolf Portable Air Compressor isn't just some top-up device but a necessary tool to have in the car in case of emergencies, whether it's to inflate a tire or charge something like a Nintendo Switch 2 during a long trip. It's also compact and has good build quality that can last you for a long time. The manufacturer recommends keeping the battery charged regularly to increase the device's longevity.
Why we chose these power banks
We essentially looked into power banks that could provide some much-needed utility in everyday scenarios and some emergency scenarios (e.g., a flat tire). As for charging, we chose those that can at least give a phone a single charge, which is why a capacity of 5,000mAh is the minimum. We also ensured that if they're going to cost more than the most affordable power banks that users swear by, they had to have a good price-to-function balance to reflect their utility beyond charging. Durability, safety, and practicality were also considerations, as well as good user reviews (e.g., a minimum rating of four out of five stars on Amazon).