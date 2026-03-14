Don't Try To Charge A Power Bank While Using It, Unless It Has This Feature

Check your power bank or its spec sheet for words like "passthrough," "simultaneous charging," or "charge through." Luckily, several affordable power banks support passthrough, meaning yours could, even if it's not expensive. If it's supported, your power bank has a dedicated controller chip and circuitry to bypass the battery and protect its internal components when charging. In a nutshell, the current will go from the outlet to both the device and battery directly instead of passing through the battery first.

One caveat is that even if the power bank supports passthrough charging, both devices will charge at a slower rate since the controller chip is splitting the current between them. The bigger problem, however, is that heat is still an issue because of this (albeit to a lesser extent than if it didn't have passthrough). Since lithium-ion batteries generate heat throughout the charging process, they will generate more and more of it the longer they're in this extended charging period. This can be dangerous at higher levels of charge (above 80% and above).

So, even with passthrough charging, the potential for excess heat to degrade the battery exists. Use it sparingly and stop when the power bank's battery reaches 80% to prevent shortening the battery's lifespan. Also, be sure to use high-quality cables (you don't want to use a slow charger in this scenario) and that your power bank is well-ventilated to prevent added heat buildup.