You're Probably Charging Your Phone Wrong - Here's How

Perhaps the most important reason you shouldn't leave your phone on the charger all the time is because it can cause unneeded heat stress. This can lead to weaker battery life, as its capacity lessens over time. There are a number of reasons your phone might start to overheat when charging — such as not being in a cool space or from a cheap cable pushing too much power too quickly.

That said, the average heat a device produces varies by brand, especially when comparing high-end units with more intensive chipsets like the Galaxy S25 Ultra to lower-end devices that have less power. To help alleviate concerns around overheating while charging, some people recommend removing your phone case before plugging it in, especially if you have a thick case.

Others say to only charge your device until it reaches 100% and then unplug it. The reason for this is that even after the your smartphone finishes charging, it still continues to pull electricity, which can lead to more heat within the device. Along with not leaving your phone on the charger constantly, you should try to avoid using it while charging. Though light use is usually okay, playing intensive games or running power-hungry apps can increase heat generation when charging.