13 Habits That Can Keep Your Smartphone Running Smoothly

It's safe to say that smartphones have become one of the most widespread pieces of tech in the world. The original iPhone kickstarted this trend, with mobile manufacturers making it a point to develop both state-of-the-art smartphones and budget variants to cater to a wide market. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that smartphones have become lifestyle accessories at this point, moving past the basic functions of calling and messaging to become an all-in-one device that can generally make life easier. From digital payments to map navigation, your smartphone is an extension of you in more ways than one.

With that in mind, it's easy to see why no one wants their smartphone to act up. The shifting nature of technology means that even the most high-end devices right now can become obsolete within a decade. Some people upgrade and replace their existing phones once they start causing issues, while others do everything in their power to squeeze as many years as they possibly can from what is undeniably a pricey investment. If you fall in the latter category, implementing these habits will increase the odds of your smartphone running like it's brand new.