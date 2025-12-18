4 Surefire Ways You Can Make Your Android Phone Run Like It's Brand New

Restarting your Android device might seem like the simplest fix on paper, but it's one of the most effective ways to ensure your phone doesn't slow down. When you restart your Android phone, you clear processes that might be slowing down your device, such as background apps that haven't closed properly and might be consuming your system memory. Restarting your Android phone also helps your device check for updates and routinely apply them. Sometimes your device is out of whack because it needs to install updates that address bug fixes or software glitches.

That said, you don't need to restart your Android phone every day, but you should do it once a week or whenever your phone feels abnormally slow. If you're forgetful about doing this, you can always set up a power button accessibility menu shortcut on your home screen to remind you to restart your device periodically.