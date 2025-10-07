How To Clear Your iPhone Cache (And Why You Should)

The iPhone is renowned for its blazing speed, but as fast as an iPhone and iOS 26 may be, there are still situations where your device may begin to act sluggish or feel like it's underperforming. Fortunately, clearing your device's cache is one of the easiest and fastest ways to give your iPhone a performance boost, as well as potentially freeing up some storage space.

For those unfamiliar with the term, cache is essentially storage for temporary files that your device, apps, or internet browser(s) need to frequently access. These cached files help save time since there's no need to continuously retrieve them from permanent storage, but the cache system can get bogged down when there are too many files or if certain data becomes corrupted. You can clear your system cache through a hardware reset, whereas the process for internet browsers depends on what software you're using. However, most can be cleared through in-app settings.

Certain third-party apps, such as Spotify, may have their own way to clear the cache, which can often be found in the app's settings menu. Unfortunately, listing every app here isn't possible, but there are ways to clear an app's cache directly through iOS. If your browser, device, or a specific app is randomly crashing or slowing down, or you're receiving warnings about low storage, knowing your options is the first step toward resolving these issues.