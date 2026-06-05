Astronauts Are Preparing To Evacuate The ISS If This Problem Gets Any Worse

The International Space Station has been dealing with an air leak since at least 2020. The leak, which was first detected within the Zvezda service module transfer tunnel has continued to worsen. However, NASA previously maintained that the leak was not a threat to the astronauts aboard the station. That seems to have changed recently, though, as the space agency actually enacted a shelter-in-place for NASA astronauts aboard the ISS due to ongoing attempts to repair the air leak.

The safe haven directive went into effect on Friday, June 5, 2026, and was only used out of an "abundance of caution" according to the reports. However, after only a few hours, NASA rescinded the order, with Bethany Stevens, a spokesperson for NASA sharing on X that the NASA and SpaceX astronauts had been ordered to return to normal operations aboard the ISS while NASA and Roscosmos (Russia's space agency) continued to gather more data about the leak and its cause.

According to reports made by Tass, Roscosmos discovered two leaks along the Zvezda tunnel. The agency was able to fix one of these leaks immediately, but the second has been more difficult to seal as it is located on the conical portion of the station section. This news has sparked new concerns over the leak itself, as well as whether or not the seven members aboard the ISS might need to be evacuated due to it in the future.