Is The iPhone SE Still Worth Buying In 2026?
Released in 2022, the iPhone SE's third generation was the last before the lineup was discontinued in early 2025. Apple replaced it with the all-new "e" models, firstly available with the iPhone 16e. Using a design similar to the iPhone, the iPhone SE 3 featured a 4.7-inch LCD display, Touch ID authentication in the Home Button, a simple 5G modem, and the A15 Bionic — the same processor introduced with the iPhone 13. However, four years later, is this iPhone still worth buying? It depends on your usage, but the answer is probably no.
I reviewed this iPhone in mid-2022. At the time, I was satisfied with how it handled basic things like games, social media apps, and its battery felt decent enough for me to use the phone regularly from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Even the main camera, which was the same from the 2020 model, was still able to take great photos. That said, even if you could find a brand new iPhone SE 3 with 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage after all this time, it might not last very long. It's important to see how long this device might actually get updates and how much use you'd get from it. For most, it might just be better to focus on a brand new iPhone 16e or iPhone 17e, as those are the natural replacements for this model's lineup.
Should anyone get the iPhone SE 3 in 2026?
Usually, budget iPhones are focused on friends and family members who don't care about the latest models with the maximum amount of storage, several cameras, and all the newest bells and whistles. They're perfect for those looking to avoid modern technology with finicky features and software issues. This is why I gifted the iPhone SE 3 to my grandmother in 2022. Owning an iPhone 6 previously, she was happy to get the familiar experience with the iPhone SE 3, but with everything working a lot better thanks to a snappier processor and great battery life.
Four years later, it's natural that she's now complaining about battery life, and she does tell me that her phone got a lot slower. Even to use WhatsApp, make some video calls, and play some card games, the iPhone SE 3 isn't as good as it used to be. The model has 256GB of storage, so she can always update her phone. Realistically, though, most people might get this device with 64GB of storage, which is an especially bad deal in 2026.
With iOS 27 just around the corner, it's safe to assume that the iPhone SE 3 will likely get support until 2028. That being said, it's hard to justify spending a few hundred dollars on a phone with a six-year-old camera, a four-year-old processor, and storage that wouldn't be the wisest choice even in 2022. If this sort of phone is going towards someone who finds themselves averse to technology, these issues would only serve to turn them further away.
The iPhone 16e or iPhone 17e are the best options to go with in 2026
While the iPhone SE 3 isn't a good modern-day recommendation, if you just want to give something good to someone who doesn't like or understand much about technology, the safest bet is to go with the iPhone 16e – or, preferably, the iPhone 17e. It's not easy for customers to find the 16e today, even on third-party marketplaces, but there's a good reason for that. The iPhone 17e has a better processor, a better 5G modem, a bigger battery, improved cameras, MagSafe support, and double the amount of minimum storage compared to its predecessor (256GB versus 128GB).
If you go for the 17e, you (or your family member) could have the same feeling my grandmother had in 2022 when she got the iPhone SE 3. It will almost certainly be snappier than whatever device it's replacing, and even though the new interface might be confusing at first, it's as simple as sliding your finger up on the screen to get back to the Home Screen. Besides that, the model's facial authentication is a lot easier to handle than a fingerprint scanner.
With Apple having retired the iPhone SE from its lineup, it's time for customers to do the same. It's possible to find the iPhone 17e at a good price, and its specs will make sure that the device still handles itself well enough for everyday tasks even in 2030.