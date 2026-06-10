Is The iPhone SE Still Worth Buying In 2026?

Released in 2022, the iPhone SE's third generation was the last before the lineup was discontinued in early 2025. Apple replaced it with the all-new "e" models, firstly available with the iPhone 16e. Using a design similar to the iPhone, the iPhone SE 3 featured a 4.7-inch LCD display, Touch ID authentication in the Home Button, a simple 5G modem, and the A15 Bionic — the same processor introduced with the iPhone 13. However, four years later, is this iPhone still worth buying? It depends on your usage, but the answer is probably no.

I reviewed this iPhone in mid-2022. At the time, I was satisfied with how it handled basic things like games, social media apps, and its battery felt decent enough for me to use the phone regularly from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Even the main camera, which was the same from the 2020 model, was still able to take great photos. That said, even if you could find a brand new iPhone SE 3 with 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage after all this time, it might not last very long. It's important to see how long this device might actually get updates and how much use you'd get from it. For most, it might just be better to focus on a brand new iPhone 16e or iPhone 17e, as those are the natural replacements for this model's lineup.