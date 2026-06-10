What Does 5G+ Mean On Your Phone And How Is It Different From 5G?

So you're out and about, browsing on your phone, when you spot a peculiar 5G+ icon on your phone's status bar. What gives? Well, you should be happy because you just got a significant connection speed boost. This 5G+ phone icon indicates you're connected to a much faster iteration of 5G that operates on a 5G standalone infrastructure.

In the US specifically, seeing the 5G+ icon flash means you're in an area where AT&T's mmWave is available, which provides significantly better connections than regular 5G. For instance, while the download speed with the "vanilla" variety tops out at 1 Gbps, 5G+ bumps it up to 3 Gbps. The "plus" is also much more stable, even in peak hours.

Though major carriers are phasing out 4G LTE, 5G deployment initially relied on the readily available 4G network infrastructure. This worked in a pinch, so to speak, but it did significantly cap the performance of the more modern network tech. Things have changed since, and AT&T claims the mid-band 5G+ is serving over 300 million citizens. Yet, you actually need to be in specific locations to get a taste.