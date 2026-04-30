China's First 'Pre-6G' Network Claims It's Up To 10 Times Faster Than 5G

Smartphones are an integral part of almost everyone's lives. We use them to stay in touch with one another just as much as we use them for entertainment. However, without a mobile network, a smartphone is little more than an expensive flashlight. Currently, 5G is the fastest network type that is widely available, but China is experimenting with the next iteration. And it is already a huge improvement over 5G.

Recently, China began testing what officials hope will become its first 6G network. This "pre-6G" trial network is built off the skeleton of a pre-existing 5G framework but is allegedly 10 times faster than its predecessor. The test took place in Nanjing, a major city in the Jiangsu Province, but it didn't just show off the burgeoning technology's speed — it also demonstrated features such as extremely high bandwidth, lower latency, and AI integration. It's unclear how AI was implemented in the cellular network, however.

While the test was promising, 6G networks are nowhere near ready for the general public. Engineers don't expect to finalize system specifications and capabilities until 2028 at the earliest. However, China is funding a $485 million investment into 6G technologies and their associated applications and talent, so don't be surprised if the release build of 6G zooms past the recent pre-6G test network's speeds.