China's First 'Pre-6G' Network Claims It's Up To 10 Times Faster Than 5G
Smartphones are an integral part of almost everyone's lives. We use them to stay in touch with one another just as much as we use them for entertainment. However, without a mobile network, a smartphone is little more than an expensive flashlight. Currently, 5G is the fastest network type that is widely available, but China is experimenting with the next iteration. And it is already a huge improvement over 5G.
Recently, China began testing what officials hope will become its first 6G network. This "pre-6G" trial network is built off the skeleton of a pre-existing 5G framework but is allegedly 10 times faster than its predecessor. The test took place in Nanjing, a major city in the Jiangsu Province, but it didn't just show off the burgeoning technology's speed — it also demonstrated features such as extremely high bandwidth, lower latency, and AI integration. It's unclear how AI was implemented in the cellular network, however.
While the test was promising, 6G networks are nowhere near ready for the general public. Engineers don't expect to finalize system specifications and capabilities until 2028 at the earliest. However, China is funding a $485 million investment into 6G technologies and their associated applications and talent, so don't be surprised if the release build of 6G zooms past the recent pre-6G test network's speeds.
6G networks could finally give us holographic communication
If we are being blunt, we can't wait for 6G. This technology could revolutionize the communication industry if the speeds it displayed in the pre-6G network test are any indication. But connecting to websites and downloading apps faster only scratches the surface of 6G's capabilities.
During the network test, engineers conducted verifications regarding 6G's application in numerous fields. These included low-altitude inspections, industrial manufacturing, and even holographic communications. This last one is of particular interest, as in 2024, scientists developed an antenna that used 6G signals and made holograms a hypothetically viable communication method. If you thought using apps like Zoom to video chat with coworkers was impressive, imagine talking to a small holographic projection of them. That would be every "Star Wars" fan's dream come true.
6G could also completely upend the transportation industry. Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Chinese engineers were developing a "smart surface" that could draw energy from 6G radar waves. With the power coursing through 6G signals, this technology hypothetically could give anything using this material all the fuel it could ever need. While this technology is intended for jets, imagine EVs built with the smart surface. Sure, you could probably only drive them in major cities with 6G networks, but they would never need to recharge or refuel. A small price to pay.