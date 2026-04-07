10 Essential Apps For Every Remote Worker

When you're working from home, your apps essentially become your office. Instead of the shared desk, the conference room, and the water cooler, you now spend your entire day on your computer. Yes you've upgraded your home office with a setup that's just right, but what about the software?

You might spend your morning catching up on emails, messaging a coworker about their weekend, or joining an early morning standup meeting in your pajamas. As so much of your productive time is spent in task management systems, communication apps, emails, and document collaboration, the choice of the tools you pick becomes of paramount importance. They need to be dependable, fade into the background, and support you to get things done.

In the modern workspace, the best remote work apps are ecosystem apps. They work flawlessly on every platform, especially on smartphones; they prioritize ease of use, and have features that increase transparency and accountability across both team and project. The perfect work-from-home app setup makes it easy to attend online meetings, measure your productive time, have access to all important project data, track your tasks, and see an overview of everything that's going on with your team. We've highlighted some of the best work-from-home apps below, focusing on those with an established user base and dependable cross-platform support. You can find out more about our methodology at the end of the article.