10 Gadgets That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Home Office
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Your home office is an important place where you make a living, so you have to ensure that you're both productive and comfortable in that area. There are so many gadgets that you can add to it, each with different purposes and benefits, but nobody has unlimited space and all that money to spend. To help you decide what to buy, we've rounded up 10 devices that will instantly upgrade your workstation.
There are gadgets that make working from home way easier, as well as gadgets to boost productivity. These are among the devices that we've included in this list, along with those that transform your home office into a cozy space outside of these lists.
All the gadgets that we've featured in this roundup are available on Amazon, and they each have an average score of least 4.0 stars after more than 500 reviews. We've supported the ratings of each device with comments from shoppers on the retailer's website, as well as with insights from reviews by reputable websites, for more clarity on why these gadgets will instantly upgrade your home office.
1. TopMade 15W Wireless Charging XXL Large Mouse Pad
For a desk mat in your home office that's more than just a plain surface, one of your options is the TopMade 15W Wireless Charging XXL Large Mouse Pad, which has an average score of 4.56 stars on Amazon after more than 500 reviews. For $42.99, you'll get a desk mat that measures 31.5 inches by 15.75 inches, with a non-slip base and an ultra-smooth surface. According to a review by Gadgifyr, you'll have accurate control over your mouse as it will effortlessly glide through the desk mat, which will stay in place.
The TopMade desk mat can replace wireless chargers too, as it comes with a wireless charging area that supports 15W fast charging, and it's compatible with MagSafe and Qi. This is a great addition to a desk mat, according to Amazon shoppers, who also said that it has a comfortable amount of space for your gadgets. You'll have all the devices that you need for work near you and charging, and because you won't need cables, there will be less clutter in your workstation, according to Gadgifyr.
2. Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam
Despite the fact that webcams are outclassed by smartphones, the $59.99 Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam is still going to be a valuable addition to your home office because of its great video and audio quality, according to Amazon customers. This is because the device offers 2K resolution for sharp images, and dual microphones with AI noise cancellation so that you'll always be heard loud and clear during your meetings.
LaptopMag describes this Anker webcam as "a bargain" because it delivers quality that's comparable to more expensive options. The review also takes note of its versatility, as you'll be able to use its software to choose between viewing angles of 65 degrees, 78 degrees, or 95 degrees, with LaptopMag saying that the widest field of view can get a small conference room into the frame. The webcam even has a privacy shutter that can cover the lens when you're not using it, for your peace of mind.
Amazon shoppers have given the Anker webcam an average score of 4.4 stars after nearly 8,800 reviews, with its ease of setup among its most mentioned positive points. While it's perfect for meetings in your home office, it can also be used for other purposes such as streaming once you're off the clock.
3. Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
The Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse will help prevent wrist pain from building up for $79.99 on Amazon, where it's rated 4.5 stars following nearly 14,000 reviews. Unlike traditional mice that place your wrist in an unnatural position, this ergonomic mouse minimizes pressure while also making your arm and upper body more relaxed. While Amazon customers acknowledged that it takes a bit of time to get used to holding this vertical mouse, they said it's going to be worth it as you'll be more comfortable during your working hours.
This Logitech vertical mouse offers quiet clicks to keep your home office silent, and it runs on a AA battery that can last up to 24 months before you need to replace it. PCWorld added in its review that the ability to customize most of its buttons is very helpful, and its movement is pretty smooth with no stuttering.
Ergonomic mice actually help reduce pain, so if you're starting to feel some discomfort on your wrist because you're always on your computer, this Logitech vertical mouse could be good for you in the long term.
4. Kinesis Freestyle2 Ergonomic Keyboard
Continuing with ergonomic computer accessories, we have the Kinesis Freestyle2 Ergonomic Keyboard for $99. It might look strange at first, but with an average score of 4.3 stars on Amazon after more than 1,400 reviews, it can be trusted to make things more comfortable in your home office. The split design will let you separate and rotate the keyboard modules until you achieve natural positions for your hands, wrists, and forearms. You have the option of using either Bluetooth or a wired connection with your computer, and it's a plug-and-play device so there's no complex installation process.
Amazon shoppers said that when typing on this Kinesis ergonomic keyboard, they are able to sit in a more relaxed position. Like the Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, it takes some time to get used to it, but since you can customize the placements of the keyboard halves, several buyers said you'll be able to find the most comfortable position for you.
TechGearLab mentioned in its review of this ergonomic keyboard that, with the functions that you can access through the hotkeys on the left side, you'll reduce the need for you to use your mouse. It also recommended that you consider buying the keyboard's add-on kits, as they can make the accessory even more useful.
5. Ember Mug 2
Do you always need a warm drink to start your day? The Ember Mug 2, with the 14-ounce version available for $149.95 from Amazon, will make sure that you'll always enjoy your preferred temperature for your coffee or tea. It's great for people who drink warm beverages all the time, and its app is very helpful and easy to use, according to Amazon customers, which have given it an average score of 4.0 stars after nearly 20,000 reviews. With a battery that can last up to 80 minutes, this gadget will keep your drink between 120 degrees and 145 degrees Fahrenheit over that time, whichever temperature you chose in the app.
With the Ember Mug 2, the only thing that will change in your usual process of making and drinking coffee is that it isn't dishwasher safe, according to Good Housekeeping. That shouldn't be a problem for most people, since it's easy to clean. The review also mentioned that it never gets too hot to scald you, and since the coaster is also its charger, it will always be ready for your next drink.
6. SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD
Even if you won't take it out of your home office, it's highly recommended that you back up important data in a durable storage device for your peace of mind. One of the best options in the market is the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, which we've also tagged as one of the most useful USB gadgets you can find on Amazon. Its 1TB model costs $204.99, and it carries an average score of 4.6 stars after more than 88,000 reviews, which is by far the highest number of ratings of any product in this list.
This SanDisk portable SSD has a read speed of 1,050 MB/s and a write speed of 1,000 MB/s, so you won't be waiting long when transferring files, and it's got password protection to keep them safe. It also has drop protection of up to three meters and IP65 water and dust resistance, which are still necessary because you never know what kind of accidents can happen indoors.
Amazon shoppers love the fast transfer speeds, wide compatibility, and durable design of this SanDisk portable SSD. Macworld is also very impressed with this reliable storage device that you can get for a competitive price. It's an excellent choice for safeguarding large files that would otherwise take up a lot of space in your home office's computer.
7. CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD3 UPS
Using old surge protectors is one of the most common mistakes that could ruin your computer as they won't be able to stop power surges. The CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD3 UPS, or Uninterruptible Power Supply, can help prevent thousands of dollars in damage to electronics in your home office for $219.95. It's got an average score of 4.5 stars with more than 3,100 reviews on Amazon, which means shoppers find it effective in protecting their PC or laptop. Amazon customers also found it easy to set up, and some claim that it's still performing its duties well after several years since they purchased the device.
Popular Mechanics tagged it this CyberPower UPS its best overall UPS, partly because you can replace its batteries once they wear down. It also supports several home office devices with its 12 surge-protected outlets, and six of them have battery backup power. When a power outage happens, the devices plugged into these six outlets will continue running for 3 minutes, giving you time to save your work and do a proper shutdown.
8. Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max Air Purifier
The Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max Air Purifier, which has an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon after more than 1,900 reviews, will ensure a cleaner environment in your home office for $229.99. This device will clean spaces as large as 1,858 square feet in as fast as 60 minutes, and you can use its app to schedule when it's activated, monitor air quality, and track its filter status. The air purifier also has a minimalist design with just two buttons for manual controls, and it's compatible with Amazon's Alexa for voice commands if you have a smart speaker in your home office.
According to Amazon customers, the Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max Air Purifier is very effective at removing odors and capturing dust, and its filters last several months before requiring a replacement. The shoppers also said that the device's app is helpful as it lets you adjust its settings remotely. The device is at the top of CNET's list of the best air purifiers because of its efficient performance and energy usage, and since it operates with a low noise level, it's a great gadget for the home office.
9. Vivo Electric Standing Desk
A standing desk is one way to prevent back and neck pain while working long hours in your home office, but standing or sitting too long will still cause discomfort. You need to move and change positions often, which is something you can do with the Vivo Electric Standing Desk. For its model with a surface size of 60 inches by 24 inches, it's available for $199.99 on Amazon, where it has an average score of 4.4 stars following more than 6,000 ratings.
You'll be able to adjust the desk's height to anywhere between 29.3 inches and 48.5 inches, using a controller with two buttons that make it go up or down and four buttons for preset heights. It can support up to 220 pounds of equipment, which should be enough for everything you need for your workday.
This Vivo standing desk is very sturdy and its motor raises or lowers its height at an acceptable pace while staying quiet, according to Amazon customers. Business Insider, meanwhile, tags it as a budget option in its list of the best standing desks, and highlights its impressive weight capacity for its affordable price.
10. LG UltraGear G6 WQHD Curved Monitor
Using two monitors for work is great, but we recommend an ultrawide like the LG UltraGear G6 WQHD Curved Monitor. Amazon is selling it for $479.64, and it has an average rating of 4.5 stars after more than 2,000 reviews. It has a 34-inch screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution for clear details and vivid colors, and a 240Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time for smooth animations and no lag. It's a great display for multitasking as you can have windows open side by side, compared to a dual-monitor setup that will have a distracting bezel in the middle and double the number of cables.
Amazon customers said that this LG monitor offers immense value for its price, and that setting up is easy. They added that since it's capable of replacing two screens, it can help declutter your desk. Varge's review commends its build quality and brightness, and describes it as a good gaming monitor. We said the same thing when we included it in our list of the best cheap ultrawide monitors worth buying, but all these gaming-focused features translate to sharper visuals while you're working on your projects in your home office.
How we chose these gadgets to upgrade your home office
All of the recommended gadgets in this roundup are available on Amazon, where they have received an average score of 4.0 stars or higher after at least 500 ratings. This is to make sure that the scores are an accurate representation of the quality of each product.
To complement the ratings on Amazon's platform, we've included feedback from shoppers who have actually purchased and used these devices. We've paired them with professional reviews from reputable websites for additional insight.
We selected gadgets that will instantly upgrade your home office in different ways to address various needs and specific shortcomings. With the recommendations in this roundup, we aim to make your work-from-home experience more productive and comfortable.