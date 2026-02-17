8 Of The Best Wireless Chargers You Can Buy In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With all of the battery-powered electronic devices that we use every day, charging them has become part of our regular routine. This also means every family has at least one drawer in their home that's filled with chargers and cords. To reduce that cable clutter, wireless charging was developed, and we've rounded up the best devices that utilize this technology.

There are many designs for wireless chargers, each providing different kinds of benefits. Some devices stand out from the others, though, in terms of performance or versatility. If you're planning to buy one, we've highlighted some of the top choices here.

For this list of the best wireless chargers you can buy in 2026, our decisions are based on a combination of professional reviews and ratings by Amazon shoppers. We selected products in different categories to make sure there's something for everyone, no matter what you need from your wireless charger.