8 Of The Best Wireless Chargers You Can Buy In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With all of the battery-powered electronic devices that we use every day, charging them has become part of our regular routine. This also means every family has at least one drawer in their home that's filled with chargers and cords. To reduce that cable clutter, wireless charging was developed, and we've rounded up the best devices that utilize this technology.
There are many designs for wireless chargers, each providing different kinds of benefits. Some devices stand out from the others, though, in terms of performance or versatility. If you're planning to buy one, we've highlighted some of the top choices here.
For this list of the best wireless chargers you can buy in 2026, our decisions are based on a combination of professional reviews and ratings by Amazon shoppers. We selected products in different categories to make sure there's something for everyone, no matter what you need from your wireless charger.
Mophie Universal Wireless Charge Pad
The Mophie Universal Wireless Charge Pad is an excellent all-around wireless charger, and it's affordable, too, at just $34.99. It offers universal compatibility with all devices that support the Qi wireless charging standard, including Apple's iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and Google Pixel phones. The device delivers up to 15W of wireless charging, and since it comes with a 30W USB-C wall charger and a 1-meter USB-C to USB-C cable, you just need to plug everything in to start using it. The wireless charger also keeps your smartphone in place with its premium fabric finish and anti-slip rubber ring.
Android Central included the Mophie Universal Wireless Charge Pad on its 2025 list of the best wireless chargers, citing it as a refined and reliable option that can charge your smartphone through a lightweight case. It also got an average score of 4.3 stars on Amazon after more than 12,000 reviews. Users love its sleek design that's perfect for any space, as well as its LED charging light that's small and dim, so it won't be a distraction for you at night.
Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 Stand)
If you own multiple Apple devices, such as an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods, you should consider the Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 Stand) as your wireless charger. There are three surfaces that can charge the aforementioned Apple devices simultaneously, with 15W of output and the Qi2 standard. The device, priced at $110.99 on Amazon, uses updated MagSafe charging technology to keep your iPhone and Apple Watch in place. It also comes with the brand's ActiveShield feature that continuously monitors its temperature for your safety.
The Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station received a glowing rating of 4.5 stars from TechRadar. The tree-like device is sturdy, so your gadgets are safe, and it offers impressive charging speed, so you won't have to wait long for full batteries. It comes with a 40W USB-C wall adapter and a 5-foot USB-C to USB-C cable, so you can get it up and running right away.
Amazon customers confirm the great performance of this device when charging, and they love its premium materials and strong magnets. The mostly positive feedback is evident in its average score of 4.6 stars after more than 2,100 reviews.
Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo
Samsung fans should check out the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo. It comes with a Travel Adapter and a USB-C cable for $89.99. The device delivers a max of 15W of fast charging for up to two devices at a time, such as your Samsung Galaxy phone and your Samsung Galaxy Watch. The wireless charger also features a built-in fan to prevent overheating and LED lights that indicate charging status, but you can dim them at night when it's time to sleep.
TechGearLab tagged the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo as the best wireless charger for Samsung phones because of its incredible charging speed for the brand's devices, its cooling mechanism, and LED indicators. Meanwhile, in 2024, Android Police described it as "the best wireless charger you can buy." Amazon customers have given it an average score of 4.5 stars following nearly 3,000 reviews because it's easy to use, and it works with a variety of devices. Shoppers also confirm the fast charging speed for Samsung phones, making it worth its relatively high price.
iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Wireless Charger
For wireless charging for your smartphone while driving, you can get the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 Charger for $49.95. Since you can adjust its bottom feet to make sure the wireless charging coils are aligned to your device, it works with phones of all sizes. You can also pivot and extend its telescopic arm to place your device in the perfect position for looking at Google Maps or Waze.
Wired calls the iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Wireless Charger one of the best car chargers thanks to its ease of use, despite only supporting Qi instead of Qi2 and, therefore, charging rather slowly. When you place your phone on the mount, the arms close automatically once it hits the trigger at the back, so you don't need two hands. The quick installation for the car mount is its best feature, according to a Cryovex review. On Amazon, where the wireless charger has an average score of 4.1 stars with nearly 11,000 ratings, reviews focus on its secure hold on your phone — so you won't have to worry about it falling while you're in the middle of driving. Shoppers also appreciate how quick it is to set up.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad
If you can't stop yourself from watching streaming shows while your phone is charging, you're going to need the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad. It looks like a pretty standard wireless charger for $19.58, but it comes with a kickstand at the back that you can open while your phone is on its side, so you can continue watching a series or movie. This Belkin wireless charger supports the Qi2 standard with up to 15W charging, and it features a snap-on magnetic attachment that's compatible with MagSafe devices, ensuring your phone is properly aligned.
Macworld describes the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad as the best simple MagSafe charger with a stand, and notes that its 2-meter cable is twice as long as the standard Apple MagSafe charger. The nylon-braided cord with an integrated silicone tie is a nice bonus. It's also reliable and fast, according to customer reviews on the official Belkin website, and its combination of speed and portability is why Engadget chose it as its best wireless charger pad. Amazon shoppers gave the charger an average score of 4.3 stars after more than 1,000 reviews for its solid magnetic connection, excellent heat management, and the option to use your phone as a nightstand clock while connected to this device.
Yootech X2 Wireless Charging Stand
Compared to the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad, the Yootech X2 Wireless Charging Stand is slower with up to 10W charging, and it takes up more space. However, it's slightly cheaper at $18.99, and it can hold your phone in both horizontal and vertical orientations. Not only can you watch videos, but you can also browse social media and take video calls while your device is charging. Its LED indicator will flash for 3 seconds when a power source is connected, flash for 16 seconds once it recognizes your phone, and then turn off afterwards, so it's not going to be a distraction while you sleep.
It's Reviewed's pick as the best wireless charging stand because of its compatibility with multiple smartphone brands, and its fast charging, no matter how you position your device. The Yootech X2 Wireless Charging Stand doesn't come with a USB charger, though, which would be an additional cost if you don't have one ready to use. On Amazon, where it has an average score of 4.5 stars after nearly 18,000 ratings, shoppers are impressed by how easy it is to set up, as you just have to plug it in and place your phone on it. The angle of the charging stand is also perfect for looking at the screen, whether your device is in landscape or portrait orientation.
Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1, Foldable Pad)
If you travel a lot, the Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 Foldable Pad) should be a fixture in your luggage. For $89.99, this device features the trademark speed of Anker's Qi2 wireless chargers with 15W fast charging for your iPhone and Apple Watch, along with MagSafe compatibility. You can also convert it into a stand so you can keep using your phone in landscape mode while it's charging. Every purchase of this UFO-looking device comes with a 5-foot USB-C cable and a 40W adapter, so it's all set to go with you on your next vacation.
ZDNet recommends the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station as a wireless charger for travelers because of its portability and easy-to-carry, lightweight design. Meanwhile, TechRadar said it's worth its price because of its convenience and quality. Amazon customers described the wireless charger as the ideal travel companion, while praising it for its excellent build quality and its ability to replace multiple cords and chargers. These functions are just some of the reasons for its average score of 4.5 stars after more than 1,600 reviews.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad is excellent for reducing the clutter on your desk. It's the most expensive recommendation in this roundup at $149.99, but for such a sleek wireless charger, that's a small price to pay. It gets the job done with the abilty to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time. It frees up your work area from cables, and with MagSafe compatibility, your iPhone will be held in place. It also has a flip-up charger for the Apple Watch, which can be adjusted to the size of your smartwatch.
Tom's Guide tags the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad as the best wireless charger — despite its Apple focus and high price tag — thanks to its 15W MagSafe charging for iPhones, fast charging for the Apple Watch, and regular wireless charging for AirPods. It's also very reliable and simple to set up, according to reviews on the official Belkin website. The device has an average score of 4.3 stars on Amazon after nearly 1,200 ratings, with customer reviews showing that it's not just for the office — it also works as a wireless charger for the bedside table, and it's a great travel buddy. It also has solid build quality and a compact design that doesn't take up much space, according to shoppers.
How we chose the best wireless chargers
For our recommendations on the best wireless chargers that you can buy in 2026, we studied professional reviews on some of the most popular options, and the ratings that the products have received so far on Amazon. We only chose devices that were tagged as one of the best wireless chargers by reputable websites, and have an average score of at least 4.0 stars from more than 1,000 shoppers.
Our selections cover different categories and designs of wireless chargers, across all brands. If you're looking for a particular type, or you intend to use it for a specific purpose, this increases the chances that you'll find what you need here. Or, if you're not yet sure what kind of wireless charger would fit your lifestyle, this roundup should help you figure out what you should purchase.