The Google Pixel 10 Is Great, But The Smart Money Buys A Cheaper Phone

The Google Pixel 9a might be a generation older, but it's much cheaper, still gets six years of software and security updates, and isn't a massive step down. It has a less powerful processor and less RAM than flagship Pixels, but it's still a powerful phone. The glass back has also been replaced by plastic, but you'll likely (and should) have a protective case on either device anyway.

Its screen is slightly less bright, but more than enough for the brightest conditions, and it only has a dual rear camera system versus the Pixel 10's triple rear camera system. But the main and ultra-wide cameras have the same resolution at 48MP and 13MP, respectively. All it's missing is the 10.8MP telephoto lens from its more expensive sibling.

Finally, it also has many of the same AI features, though the Tensor G5 chip in the Pixel 10 can handle more powerful AI processing than the Tensor G4 chip in the Pixel 9a. If you're only using the AI features sparingly, however, this might not matter to you. Charging speed is also slower. The Pixel 9a supports 23-watt wired charging and only 7.5-watt wireless charging. The Pixel 10 supports 30 watts wired and 15 watts wireless via Qi2. You will get all-day battery with either phone.