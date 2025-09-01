The Most Important iPhone Apple Ever Made (And The One Everyone Forgot)

With nearly 20 years of iPhone history behind us, it might be hard to remember all the iPhone innovations that have turned Apple's smartphone into a powerful portable computer. Not every new generation delivered massive breakthroughs, but each new iPhone release paved the way for the more significant Apple innovations developed for the iPhone. With that in mind, I'm about to tell you why the 2017 iPhone X is the most important iPhone Apple ever made, and remind you of the 2013 iPhone 5c, a fallen hero few people remember fondly.

The iPhone X and iPhone 5c are not the best and worst iPhones of all time. "Best" and "worst" are subjective descriptors that can quickly lose their meaning. Somewhat more objective, the best iPhone is always the newest model available in stores. It offers the best hardware options and supports the newest iOS features. Put differently, the best new iPhone launches every September.

But the iPhone X and iPhone 5c are phones that cast long shadows. The two devices influenced Apple's iPhone roadmap in more meaningful ways than other versions. The iPhone 5c marked the arrival of cheaper iPhones. These are iPhones that still maintain the high-end quality and performance of their more expensive siblings. The iPhone X spawned the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max lines that offer Apple's best possible tech for mobile devices every year. Although some recent iterations have offered minimal upgrades, making it harder to choose the right iPhone Pro models. Importantly, the iPhone X also stands out for its effect on Apple's biggest rivals, which rushed to embrace the changes the iPhone X introduced.