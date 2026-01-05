5 Essential Productivity Apps Every Android User Should Start Using

Your phone is a powerful tool for getting things done, but it can also be your biggest distraction. To stay productive and stop yourself from endless scrolling, you'll want to install an app like Focus Friend on your Android phone.

Designed by educational content creator Hank Green, Focus Friend introduces you to an accountability buddy of sorts called your Bean Friend. It helps you stay off your phone by locking distracting apps during your focus session — which, by the way, can last from as short as five minutes to as long as two hours. As you focus on what you need to do, your Bean Friend works alongside you, knitting little socks (and scarves for Pro subscribers). These socks (and scarves) then become your in-app currency, which you can use to buy furnishings like tables and decor for your Bean Friend's rooms. The longer your focus session, the more socks (or scarves) your Bean Friend makes — and the more things you can buy.

Once you accomplish a focus session, your Bean Friend asks you whether you want to start a break timer from five to 45 minutes. After which, you need to create a new focus session. You can always opt to stop a focus session midway, though. When you do, whatever your Bean Friend is knitting gets unraveled, and you won't earn anything. Focus Friend is a cozy app that gamifies your study or work sessions. But while it works similarly to a Pomodoro timer, it doesn't automatically start a next break timer and focus session. That means there's still a chance to get pulled into doomscrolling once your first session ends and your distracting apps get unlocked.