5 Underrated Google Apps You Need To Try On Your Android Phone

Your Android phone's camera can do more than just take selfies and record videos. With the lesser-known Google app called Lookout, you can turn your camera into an accessibility tool to better see objects and read text in front of you, which is handy for those with visual disabilities.

Powered by computer vision and generative AI, Lookout can assist you in seven different contexts: Text, Documents, Explore, Currency, Food labels, Find, and Images. In Text mode, you simply point the camera at the text you want to read, and it will automatically read it aloud — no need for button presses or initiation on your end. This can be helpful when reading short lines like signage. If you want to read longer passages like an entire document, use Document mode instead. Lookout scans the text on the document and converts it into a digital format. You can then listen to it or read it yourself. For your convenience, you can change the background color, adjust the letter spacing, and increase the font size.

Aside from reading, Lookout helps identify specific objects. For example, you can choose Currency mode to check what banknote you have (available for U.S. Dollars, Indian Rupees, and Euros only). The Food label option reads the label or barcode of packaged food. The Find function looks for specific items like cups, vehicles, and doors in images. You can also try Explore to learn whether there's a person nearby or what objects are around. Finally, there's Image mode. It looks at the uploaded photo, verbally describes it to you, and answers your follow-up questions about the image. Since Lookout only requires Android 6.0 (released in 2015), it's one of the best ways to repurpose an old Android phone.