This Is The Best Time To Buy New Apple Devices

The best time to buy an Apple product also depends on what you want. After all, if Apple just released or it's about to launch a new product, then the current/predecessor gets cheaper in third-party markets. However, if you want the newest model, then sometimes it's better to wait a little longer to upgrade your current model.

Apple usually releases new iPhone and Apple Watch models in September. Starting in 2026, rumors suggest that the company is going to split the releases in two periods: The September cadence will remain in effect for the iPhone Pro models and a foldable version, and early the following year, around April, to release the base line, the "e", and the Air models. That said, you should take this change of schedule into account when purchasing a new iPhone, as the company is changing how it deals with its biggest releases of the year.

For Apple Watch products, Apple updates the Series and Ultra models yearly, while the Apple Watch SE usually gets a three-year cycle between updates of gap. For the Mac, Apple releases new MacBook Air models usually in the spring or summer. The MacBook Pro can get released anytime from late October to early in the following year, depending on the schedule of the company's chips. The Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Studio have a release schedule that is less predictable.