This Is The Best Time To Buy New Apple Devices
If you're always wanting to get the latest Apple products, then you should be happy to know that the company has a fast-paced schedule of new releases each year. While some products have a longer time window between new generations, like the iPad Pro, AirPods, and Apple TV, there are several others that you can get a more predictable timeline of when the next big thing is coming, like with iPhones, Apple Watches, and even Macs.
Overall, one of the best times to get a good deal on an Apple device is during the company's Back To School sales, which usually takes place in June, giving students a gift card or free accessory when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Customers can also get a good deal by waiting for Amazon Prime Day – also in June – or Black Friday deals in November. Besides that, retailers are always running special promotions on Apple devices during various holidays, such as Memorial Day.
When to buy iPhones, Apple Watches, and Macs?
The best time to buy an Apple product also depends on what you want. After all, if Apple just released or it's about to launch a new product, then the current/predecessor gets cheaper in third-party markets. However, if you want the newest model, then sometimes it's better to wait a little longer to upgrade your current model.
Apple usually releases new iPhone and Apple Watch models in September. Starting in 2026, rumors suggest that the company is going to split the releases in two periods: The September cadence will remain in effect for the iPhone Pro models and a foldable version, and early the following year, around April, to release the base line, the "e", and the Air models. That said, you should take this change of schedule into account when purchasing a new iPhone, as the company is changing how it deals with its biggest releases of the year.
For Apple Watch products, Apple updates the Series and Ultra models yearly, while the Apple Watch SE usually gets a three-year cycle between updates of gap. For the Mac, Apple releases new MacBook Air models usually in the spring or summer. The MacBook Pro can get released anytime from late October to early in the following year, depending on the schedule of the company's chips. The Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Studio have a release schedule that is less predictable.
When to buy iPad, AirPods, home products, and other devices
The timeline for the releases of various iPad models depends, once again, on which device you're looking to buy. For the iPad Air, Apple has been religiously upgrading it with a new chip yearly, as it recently did with the M4 version. The iPad Pro gets a new model every 18 months or so. The iPad mini and base-model iPad can take a few years or under a year to be upgrade.
For AirPods, Apple usually takes around 2.5 years to upgrade regular models, three years for AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max is just impossible to tell, as a proper second-generation model took 5.5 years. Still, rumors suggest a tweaked iteration of the AirPods Pro might launch soon with low-res cameras for AI purposes.
Other devices like the Apple TV and HomePods are all due an upgrade, but it seems Apple has been holding them back due to Apple Intelligence. Other than that, it's also hard to tell when the company might upgrade these products. The company's AirTags have been updated in early 2026, as well as the Apple Vision Pro, in late 2025. As you can see, Apple has a wide range of products, and some are more predictable than others. So, when you're looking to buy a new device, always check to see when that device was last released or updated to see if a new model is coming out soon.