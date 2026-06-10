What Does The Half-Moon That Shows Up At The Top Of Your iPhone Mean?

Longtime iPhone users may be familiar with the crescent- or half-moon symbol that appears in the iPhone's status bar, assuming they've used the handset's Do Not Disturb or Focus mode at least once. New iPhone buyers may be surprised to see it after activating a Focus mode for the first time, though. The symbol is called the Do Not Disturb icon, according to Apple, and it was first used for the Do Not Disturb mode introduced in 2012 via iOS 6. Nearly a decade later, Apple's iOS 15 introduced Focus modes, which included the original Do Not Disturb mode. That Do Not Disturb mode inherited the crescent-moon icon. The icon also appears in Control Center to designate the Focus mode menu.

Before these new modes were introduced, the simplest way to silence an iPhone was to use the Mute switch, but the handset could still vibrate with each incoming notification. The Do Not Disturb mode that came with the iOS 6 update allowed users to completely silence the handset. Calls and notifications would not go through unless they came from designated contacts. Do Not Disturb was a great feature to use at night to avoid waking up for notifications and calls that aren't important.

In 2021, Apple gave the Do Not Disturb feature a major overhaul to adapt it to multiple scenarios. iPhone users could set more complex Do Not Disturb modes tailored to specific activities, including work, sleep, travel, and any other activity or schedule that could benefit from reduced distractions. These Focus modes let users customize which notifications go through and which apps can send alerts while a Focus mode is enabled. Both iOS 16 and iOS 18 further refined the Focus mode experience, allowing users to pair wallpapers with Focus modes and use AI.