iOS 26.5.1 Is Out Now, And iPhone 17 Users Should Install It ASAP

It's been three weeks since Apple released iOS 26.5 to all users, and the company has already issued a new iOS 26.5.1 update specifically for iPhone 17 and iPhone Air owners. As reported by BGR in late April, some owners of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air were unable to turn their phones back on after the battery ran out. As spotted by 9to5Mac, the only way to bring the iPhone back to life would be charging it wirelessly.

According to the release notes, "This update addresses an issue for a small number of users that may prevent wired charging on iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models when the battery is nearly drained." Even though in the iOS 26.5.1 release notes claim this is for when the battery is "nearly drained," the most reports we could find online regard this issue when the battery is already drained and users can't charge their phones back on through a wired connection. As usual, iPhone users can find this update by going to the iPhone Settings app, tapping General, and then Software Update.