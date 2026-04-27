New iPhone Battery Flaw Is Leaving Users Stuck On Black Screen — Here's How To Fix It

If you have one of Apple's newest iPhone models, like the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, or iPhone Air, you should be aware that some users have reported being unable to turn their phones back on after their battery ran out. The issue, recently highlighted by 9to5Mac, may be affecting other iPhone models as well, and the reason behind it is unclear. Reports suggest the issue does not happen every time an iPhone 17 or iPhone Air fully runs out of battery, but letting the battery hit 0% appears to be the main trigger.

While Apple has a proper support page for what to do when your iPhone won't turn on or the screen is black, the method it outlines — forcing the iPhone to restart with a button combination — doesn't seem to make affected iPhones properly charge. So far, the most reliable fix reported by users is to charge your iPhone through MagSafe or Qi wireless charging instead of a wired connection.

In an iFixit forum post about the issue, one user tested their device with a USB power meter while it was experiencing this issue. When connected to a wired charger in this unresponsive state, the power meter gave readings that oscillated between 0 W and 2.1 W seemingly at random — or as the user put it, "It's like it's trying to charge, but can't for some reason." So far, Apple hasn't publicly addressed the issue, but it doesn't seem to have been caused by a recent software update, as early reports of the battery flaw date to at least November 2025.