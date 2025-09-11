Having A Difficult Time Choosing An iPhone 17? Apple's Video Guide Can Help

The ultra-thin iPhone Air and the three iPhone 17 models Apple unveiled during its press event on Tuesday will be available for preorder on Friday, a schedule that's familiar to iPhone early adopters. Picking the right iPhone has always been a tough choice, though. One would look at the new specs and features, consider battery life and color options, and see if the price was right. iPhone buyers will go through the same process this year when looking at the four iPhones in Apple's 2025 lineup.

However, the iPhone 17 series is different. Making the "right choice" more difficult than ever. The ultra-slim iPhone Air has some compromises you need to be aware of, which might outweigh the iPhone Pro performance the Air is ready to offer. The iPhone 17 Pros offer Apple's most capable iPhone hardware, complete with the most sophisticated camera experience and best battery life. But there's also the standard iPhone 17 that starts at $799. That gets you 256GB of storage as well as screen and battery specs that rival the Pro models.

Apple is fully aware that choosing the right iPhone might be more difficult than before, so it released a video on its YouTube channel titled "The Can't Decide Guide: A Guided Tour of the New iPhone Family" to help you out. The video is about 10 minutes long and has almost 1.8 million views at the time of this writing. Comparatively, the iPhone 17 livestream event was seen by 28 million people on YouTube, as of Thursday morning.