iOS 26.5 Is Now Available With 6 Cool New Features

After a month of beta testing, Apple is now rolling out iOS 26.5 to everyone. While this update doesn't bring the long awaited all-new Siri with Gemini support, which is now expected to be unveiled during the WWDC 2026 keynote, Apple still has a few interesting upgrades for users, such as end-to-end RCS encryption and improvements to Apple Maps and the App Store.

Compared to iOS 26.4, which was an update full of useful and hidden features, iOS 26.5 still has plenty to offer iPhone users, as Apple continues to build upon one of the biggest evolutions to the mobile software since the release of iOS 7 almost 13 years ago.

While Apple continues to improve the Liquid Glass design and bring tweaks and security updates to the iPhone, there are also a number of major features now available as part of iOS 26.5 that you can get on your iPhone as soon as you hit the "Update" button.