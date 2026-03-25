7 Hidden iOS 26.4 Features You Didn't Know Apple Added To Your iPhone

On March 24, 2026, Apple released iOS 26.4 with more emojis, new Apple Music features, a better video experience on Apple Podcasts, and a host of bug fixes. However, did you know that you can now use the Control Center song recognition feature without an internet connection or that adult members of a Family Sharing group can use different payment methods for making purchases?

These hidden features are also part of what makes iOS 26.4 such a significant update. While we still wait for Apple to introduce the revamped Siri for iPhone users, which will ultimately let the personal assistant tap into personal information, perform tasks on the iPhone on your behalf, and even work as a ChatGPT-like assistant, there's plenty to discover right now.

The latest software update includes a number of new features you didn't know you needed, like a redesign to the Wallpaper and Watch Face galleries. In fact, there are at least 7 hidden iOS 26.4 features we didn't cover in our initial article that are now available for iPhone users, and they might make a big difference in your daily routine.