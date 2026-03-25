7 Hidden iOS 26.4 Features You Didn't Know Apple Added To Your iPhone
On March 24, 2026, Apple released iOS 26.4 with more emojis, new Apple Music features, a better video experience on Apple Podcasts, and a host of bug fixes. However, did you know that you can now use the Control Center song recognition feature without an internet connection or that adult members of a Family Sharing group can use different payment methods for making purchases?
These hidden features are also part of what makes iOS 26.4 such a significant update. While we still wait for Apple to introduce the revamped Siri for iPhone users, which will ultimately let the personal assistant tap into personal information, perform tasks on the iPhone on your behalf, and even work as a ChatGPT-like assistant, there's plenty to discover right now.
The latest software update includes a number of new features you didn't know you needed, like a redesign to the Wallpaper and Watch Face galleries. In fact, there are at least 7 hidden iOS 26.4 features we didn't cover in our initial article that are now available for iPhone users, and they might make a big difference in your daily routine.
iOS 26.4 is full of under-the-hood improvements
One interesting iOS 26.4 hidden feature that many users might never notice on their own is that the song recognition button on the Control Center can now identify songs even when you don't have an internet connection. The iPhone will record that piece of music, and once you're back online, it will identify the song and the artist who performed it.
The second biggest change for those who share subscriptions with family members is that adults in a Family Sharing group can now use different payment methods for purchases. As a result, the account holder doesn't need to pay for everything anymore, and members don't need to ask the organizer for permission to use their card on file.
This isn't the only change for Apple Accounts. After changing the Apple ID branding to Apple Account with the release of iOS 18, Apple has finally unified its design across different services. For example, whether you're checking your account on the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Podcasts, or other company's services, you'll get an unified design with your name on top, information about that service, and the ability to redeem codes, send gifts, and check other settings.
More quality-of-life features for iPhone users
If you like Apple's Ambient Music feature, the fourth hidden iOS 26.4 feature might be your favorite of the bunch. Apple added a few new Ambient Music widgets, giving users the option to choose between sleep, wellbeing, productivity, and chill sounds.
You'll find the fifth and sixth hidden features in Settings, where Apple now offers two Liquid Glass tweaks in Accessibility. The first one is the Reduce Motion option that further reduces the intensity of Liquid Glass animations. The other is Reduce Bright Effects. When this feature is enabled, some interface elements, like buttons, won't flash as brightly.
Last but not least, the seventh hidden iOS 26.4 feature is a tweak to Hotspot. If you consistently use Personal Hotspot to connect to your Mac, iPad, or even your friends' devices, you can now more easily see how much data you used. Of course, iOS 26.4 offers plenty more tweaks, features, and security updates, but these are the ones we recommend checking out first.