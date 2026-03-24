iOS 26.4 Is Out Now With 10 New Features

After a month of beta testing, Apple is finally releasing iOS 26.4 to iPhone users. Alongside this update, the company is making iPadOS 26.4, macOS Tahoe 26.4, watchOS 26.4, tvOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4 available to the public.

Some of the most notable features of this update include improvements to Apple Music and Apple Podcasts and the addition of eight new emojis. However, there's plenty more in iOS 26.4 beyond these additions the wait for the long-rumored Siri powered by Gemini models continues.

During the beta cycle of iOS 26.4, Apple started to test end-to-end encryption for RCS messages, but this functionality won't ship with the final version, which means users will have to wait a bit longer for improved communication between iOS and Android over text. Besides that, with iOS 26.3, the company also tested forwarding notifications from the iPhone to a third-party smartwatch, which is going to be exclusive to European users, but it seems the company will push this feature to an upcoming software release as well — most likely iOS 26.5.