This Hidden iOS Feature Can Save Your Private Data From iPhone Thieves

Your iPhone is packed to the brim with all things you, and that includes private data you wouldn't want falling into the wrong hands. We also can't pretend we live in a world where phones and other mobile devices aren't stolen on a daily basis. That's why companies like Apple have to be forward-thinking when it comes to defending its users, which leads us to a great peace-of-mind feature introduced with iOS 17.3 called Stolen Device Protection.

When the feature is enabled, Stolen Device Protection requires additional steps and verifications before using certain iPhone features, especially when it comes to financial info stored on your device. These extra failsafes aren't the only new iPhone security features, or even the strongest, but they help to keep your most sensitive data under lock and key, while giving you more time to use tools like the Find My app to disable your lost or stolen Apple tech.

First, let's unpack the Stolen Device Protection function a bit more by exploring the intricacies of this Apple feature. Then, we'll teach you how to enable and disable the iOS function, as well as how to customize it.