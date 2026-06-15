Why A Vintage Amp Is The Thrift Store Gem You've Been Walking Past
If you are learning how to play an instrument that requires an amplifier or you're looking to upgrade your current device, you have many options. Sure, you can buy an amp from a music store or even online, but if you want to look and feel like a legit classic rocker, try checking out your neighborhood thrift stores first. Now, you might think of thrift stores as a place to buy old band t-shirts or retro clothes for a Halloween costume, but there are also vintage gems amongst the thrift store electronics, including amplifiers, if you're lucky.
Thrift stores are a great place to browse all sorts of items and potentially find a retro amp for your guitar or instrument of choice. One benefit of shopping at a thrift shop is you may find a great deal on a used amp. The cost of a new amplifier can see you spending hundreds to thousands of dollars for a high-end amp, while thrift stores tend to have lower prices for electronics. As with any used music equipment, be sure to plug it in and test it out before buying to make sure it works properly.
What vintage amps you can find
If you shop around at thrift stores, you may get lucky and discover a hidden treasure trove of amps. Whether you are after a vintage Fender, Marshall, or Traynor amp, you may find a bargain one available in your hometown or a short drive away. Here are a few examples where users found some retro amps at great prices.
A Facebook user shared someone found a Marshall JCM 2000 at Goodwill for $129.99. Marshall no longer manufactures that model of amp, but it is comparable to the DSL40 Combo, a modern amp priced at $749.99. A post on Reddit shared one user saying they found a used Mesa Single Rec for $300. These amps normally sell for around $1,300, so if that's the case, they got a great deal. Goodwill even posts some of its items online for auction sales, including this Fender Frontman 15g Guitar Amplifier for $29.99. Fender makes a 10g and 20g version today which cost between $89.99 and $109.99, making that find another cheap deal when placed against a new amp.
Where to find thrift store amps?
To find a used retro amp for sale, you can shop around town, online, music stores like Sweetwater with its Used Gear Exchange, and even liquidation stores, an overlooked place to find bargain tech. Most towns have a thrift shop you can stop into on a weekend to browse the many items available. As mentioned above, people have been able to find vintage amps for a bargain price at thrift shops, all it takes is a little digging and searching.
Vintage electronics, such as old amps, are one popular piece of tech that experts say you should buy at thrift stores. For a truly vintage amp, check to make sure it is a tube amp. Tube amplifiers are one of the oldest types of amps that use glass bottles to amplify the sound of the guitar or bass guitar connected to it. They are popular among musicians as they release a warmer and more natural sound when compared to a solid-state or digital amp. Of course, it's never a guarantee you'll actually find what you're looking for when going into a thrift store, but that's part of the thrill of the hunt.