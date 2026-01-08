Not Costco Or Amazon: The Overlooked Place To Find Tech For A Bargain

The price of consumer technology seems to only be going up, and it may begin to cost even more due to AI's pressure on industry components. If you're looking for a bargain, you may be thinking of going to thrift stores or buying refurbished. But there's another option where you can find new tech for a low price: liquidation stores.

Liquidation stores are shops that sell inventory that other stores are looking to get rid of. That could be from overstocked items, stores going out of business or trying to salvage some money on items that didn't sell well, and more. Depending on where you live, you may be able to find local liquidation stores, national chains like Big Lots, or you can even go online and shop through these stores' websites.

Liquidation stores offer some advantages that thrifting or buying refurbished items don't. Most items found within these stores are unused. When it comes to buying tech, buying used is a bit of a coin toss for the quality you get. Technology isn't built to last a long time in the same way a bookshelf is. These items wear out over time. Liquidation stores allow you to find new tech at the type of bargain price you expect from used tech.