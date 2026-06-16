Why A PlayStation 5 With A Disc Drive Is The Best Model You Can Buy

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Of the PlayStation 5 lineup, the PS5 Digital Edition (Slim) is the cheapest at $599 because it doesn't include a disc drive. Buying digital is enticing — you get instant access to the game, so no need to wait days for it to be shipped to you. Furthermore, the PlayStation Store constantly has a sale going on, allowing you to snag great titles at discounted prices. You'd think there's no need for physical discs, especially when titles like "Assassin's Creed Shadows" and "Crimson Desert" require an internet connection to finish the installation anyway.

Yet physical is still king, and that's a good thing considering how much control these companies have over digital media. For $649, you can get the PS5 Disc Edition (Slim). If you own the slim Digital Edition, you can get the disc drive add-on for $79. While that added cost might seem like an unnecessary expense, especially with the recent PS5 price hike, that disc drive can more than offset the extra cost over the PS5's lifespan. You should also consider the issues that plague the PlayStation Network (PSN), such as license checks and outages. With discs, you're never left without games to play. Additionally, with Blu-ray making a comeback, you can even build an entirely different kind of collection separate from your games.