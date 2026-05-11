A Nostalgic Way To Watch Movies Is Making A Much Needed Comeback

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Retro media is coming back, and in some cases, for good reason. People are increasingly moving away from digital-only experiences, like digital photography, and into more of the classic, tangible formats, like film-based cameras. The same is even happening with retro handhelds, where age-old designs are making a return and iconic '80s PCs are being reimagined as clamshell handhelds. Wouldn't you know it, the same thing is happening with physical entertainment media — specifically, DVDs and Blu-ray discs.

A report from the Digital Entertainment Group points out that 4K Blu-ray sales increased by 12% in 2025 when compared to 2024. This happened despite overall physical media sales declining by 9.3% compared to the prior year, dropping to a total of $870 million in 2025 in the United States. That decline, however, was much lower than the 20% drops in previous years. And when you consider how prevalent streaming media options have become, a 12% increase in 4K Blu-ray sales represents a noteworthy number of people investing in physical media.

There's no singular reason why physical discs are making a comeback, but the trend may have something to do with the fact that Blu-ray can maintain 4K quality consistently, while streaming media's resolution can change based on bandwidth. There's also the argument that, when buying digital media instead of a physical copy, you don't necessarily own the content — it can still be taken away if a platform stops working or access is revoked. Blu-ray discs and DVDs are immune to these issues, and as a small bonus, you can always sell them secondhand if you need a bit of cash. Regardless of the motivation, it seems like younger collectors — from millennials to Gen Z — are increasingly choosing tangible ownership over digital purchases, slowing the market's decline in recent years.