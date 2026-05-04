Two Iconic '80s PCs Are Making A Huge Comeback (But Not The Way You'd Think)

Retro is in. Well, okay, it's been popular for a while with retro gaming, handhelds that prioritize emulation, new PCs that look old, like Maingear's Retro98, and so on. In that same vein, two old PC designs are making a huge comeback, traveling all the way from the iconic '80s. You might remember a little old console called the Commodore 64 or, in the UK, the ZX Spectrum? They're just two of a handful of gaming consoles that defined the '80s for many gamers back in the day. Yes, both the C64 and Spectrum are coming back, but not in their original forms.

Blaze via HyperMegaTech, the maker of Evercade, has unveiled two clamshell-style handheld consoles in a partnership with Retro Games Ltd. The two new models are inspired by the ZX Spectrum and Commodore 64, and come complete with pre-installed games and simplified controls — no keyboards are onboard. If you want, you can connect an external USB keyboard through an included USB-A port.

On the outside, and when shut, they look like their original counterparts. But open them up, a la Nintendo DS, and you're treated to the 4.3-inch IPS display, the physical controls and the various I/O ports. The games are different for each system, but there are some decent ones. Both will cost $130 at launch for just the console, and should be available to those who pre-order in October 2026. If you order a Collector's Edition for $150, you also get a carrying case and exclusive magazine, but only 2,000 of each limited release are available.