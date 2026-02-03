3 Handheld Consoles More Powerful Than The Steam Deck

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The original Steam Deck is four years old at this point, though you'll have a hard time buying it now. The company has pivoted to its late-2023 refresh as the only new model now, bringing a bigger screen and battery, a higher refresh rate, and faster Wi-Fi, all while shrinking the custom AMD APU (Accelerated Processing Unit) from seven cores to six for improved efficiency. Still, there are certainly handhelds on the market right now that are more powerful than the Steam Deck. From larger handhelds with bigger screens to Xbox-branded devices, you have a handful of options at your disposal if you're looking for a new gaming handheld that can outclass the Steam Deck on specs alone.

But just because something is technically better on paper, sporting beefier specs, doesn't actually mean the user experience is an improvement. So far, Valve has nailed its ability to offer a console-like experience on the Steam Deck, something that can't be equally said about handhelds running Windows. While Microsoft is making efforts to better compete on the UI front in handheld gaming, the truth is that even its latest attempts leave many gamers wanting.

You could argue that Windows handhelds aren't as polished as Valve's Steam Deck, since they use Windows rather than SteamOS (which is based on Linux), but at the end of the day, many offer more powerful chipsets, higher refresh rates, and larger screen resolutions, albeit with matching higher retail prices. So yes, there are handheld consoles on the market that are more powerful than the Steam Deck, but whether or not they offer gaming experiences that are more enjoyable depends on how much you require a unified console-like UI.