The ROG Xbox Ally Is Great, But The Smart Money Buys A Cheaper Device

The spectrum of handheld gaming consoles has expanded significantly over the past few years. Since the Nintendo Switch was released to high praise (including in our own Nintendo Switch review), we've seen entries from PlayStation, Lenovo, Asus, MSI, and even Valve, the parent company of Steam. A sort of arms race seems to have started between many of those companies in an attempt to deliver devices that are the best on the market.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally is Microsoft's attempt to enter the competition. The device is built on an interesting collaboration between the PC manufacturer Republic of Gamers and Microsoft's Xbox division, which shared its experience creating the Xbox to make the new handheld feel and play more like a console.ROG has also loaded its top Xbox Ally X model with an impressively powerful AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme, giving it a lot of power to run demanding games. But that power comes with the substantial price point of $999.99, which begs the question: Is the ROG Xbox Ally X enough of a step up from other competitors to warrant this price? Even though we praised the handheld's performance in our review of the Xbox Ally X, a lot more value can be had from other portable devices from Valve and Nintendo. If you compare them to the lower-spec $599 ROG Xbox Ally, the answer is even clearer.