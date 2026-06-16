China Has Made A Supercomputer Work Without A GPU — Here's How

Saying no to Nvidia graphics cards and focusing on self-sufficiency instead is no easy feat, but China is doing this as the AI race rages. Looking to boost its domestic technology, the country has made significant strides in many areas. While producing a lithium-metal battery with double the energy density on a three-minute charge is certainly impressive, it pales in comparison to China's latest supercomputer.

Named LineShine, the supercomputer is capable of delivering up to 1.54 exaflops with its multiple LX2 processors (built on the Armv9 architecture), each consisting of 304 CPU cores. Though most supercomputers rely heavily on GPUs for parallel computing, LineShine works without one, opting for CPUs for its coordination and general computing operations. So how does the supercomputer work without a GPU? Well, it all boils down to a clever workaround that replaces GPUs with a whole army of cores. LineShine houses 20,480 compute nodes, and each one contains two processors, bringing the core tally to 2,451,840.

The SME, or the Scalable Matrix Extension, and the Arm SVE Scalable Vector Extension, both available in each core, provide the extra push, as they support matrix and vector operations for computing and AI training. Since every core has both instruction and data 32 KB L1 caches (along with clusters sharing 28.5 MB L2 cache), it has no problem moving data to the processor smoothly. Finally, the LQLink high-speed network operating at 1.6 Tb/s per node connects all the cores, allowing LineShine to do all operations without a GPU.