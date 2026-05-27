China's New Lithium-Metal Battery Claims Double The Energy Density On A 3-Minute Charge

Researchers are continually attempting to advance the technology behind solid-state batteries, and China seems to be leading the charge. Following a breakthrough that packs more energy into the same size battery, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences may have developed a powerful new solid-state battery that provides impressive energy density, can be charged ultra-fast, and overcomes common concerns with this battery type. As its name suggests, solid-state batteries leverage solid electrolytes, or materials, to conduct ions between electrodes, versus the liquid or gel polymer materials used in conventional batteries, potentially offering improved performance and safety.

The team reports a solid-state lithium-metal battery with a density of 451.5 watt-hours per kilogram, which is more than double what commercial lithium iron phosphate EV battery cells can achieve. Moreover, it maintained "stable cycling" for 700 cycles with an 81.9 percent capacity retention. In other words, it's powerful enough to hold a significant charge, can be replenished ultra-fast in three-minute sessions, and maintains its power capacity over many cycles. According to the researchers, they achieved this with a "compatibilizing-solvent plasticization" strategy that introduces a solvent to improve compatibility between the polymer and stable plasticizers.