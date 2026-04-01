Nuclear Batteries Could Change Everything, And China Is Already Ahead

A battery that keeps its charge for decades is likely the fantasy (whether conscious or unconscious) of more than a few people in this digital age. Devices have made life more convenient, more entertaining, and more productive, but the need to keep these tools and toys charged up is an undeniable drawback. While there are ways to optimize your phone's battery life, there's no way to prevent it from draining entirely.

However, a team of scientists in China may have achieved a breakthrough that could someday make this reality of digital life a thing of the past. According to a January 2024 story from World Nuclear News, the company Beijing Betavolt New Energy Technology Company Ltd claims to have invented a "nuclear battery" that uses atomic energy to generate electricity. Betavolt claims this type of battery could continuously supply electricity for up to 50 years without needing to be replaced. It's also remarkably small, making it a useful and versatile option for a range of potential applications. Yes, that (possibly) includes making it so you never have to worry about charging your phone ever again.