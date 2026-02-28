Groundbreaking New Battery Technology Just Broke The Voltage Barrier

We've seen a lot of different attempts to come up with more efficient designs for batteries over the years (including the groundbreaking EV solid state battery that holds almost double the charge of some Tesla EVs), as well as some ways to possibly move past your typical lithium-ion batteries entirely. In fact, just recently, we have seen researchers making great strides towards bringing sodium-ion batteries to a scalable level. These so-called lithium-free batteries have a lot of potential for powering devices in the future, but there are some big drawbacks to overcome.

One type of design researchers have been trying to get to a scalable level are sodium-sulfur batteries. Researchers say they are far more sustainable and affordable than lithium-ion batteries. But, so far, they've had a big problem getting them to work as they often require high temperatures to operate. This means that any attempt at lower temperature variations suffers from low voltages and requires a lot of metallic sodium to operate — which makes the batteries extremely flammable.

However, a group of researchers believe they may have figured out how to overcome these drawbacks drawbacks. The trick, based on the findings shared in a 2026 study, is to utilize a new chemical makeup for sulfur that can operate at the same voltages as lithium-ion batteries. The result is an entirely new type of sulfur battery that doesn't rely on any kind of anode. Perhaps with this research, we won't need to wait for a cool new car to change the future of EV batteries, as replacing lithium-ion batteries in EVs could be more possible than ever.