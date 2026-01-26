China's Thermal Battery Breakthrough Might Change Everything

Battery tech has come a long way over the years, with new solid state batteries which hold almost double the charge of some Tesla EVs, and even research that looks at using energy-storing concrete to turn buildings into giant batteries. Likewise, thermal batteries offer a lot of potential for various applications. However, they also suffer from a pretty debilitating issue called the shuttle effect — which is one of the most common issues that these batteries haven't taken off in recent years. That's because, due to the shuttle effect, these batteries tend to lose their capacity over time, leading to a lower charge efficiency. But new research from scientists in China may have found a way to overcome this issue.

To fully understand what the new research (published in Advanced Science) means for thermal batteries, we first have to look at the shuttle effect more closely. This effect typically happens when certain components in the batteries — specifically the intermediate polysulfides — experience dissolution. This causes a loss of sulfur that cannot be reversed, leading to the decay and lack of charging efficiency that scientists have been trying to overcome.

Over the years, several attempts have been made to address these issues, such as adding different types of sulfur electrodes to the batteries. While some have proven effective at suppressing the issue overall, this new research offers a very promising foundation that could help scientists and engineers design future high-density thermal batteries using a novel cathode material that not only increases the performance of the battery but cuts down on the loss experienced due to the shuttle effect.