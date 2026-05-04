China's New 'All-Iron' Battery Might Beat Lithium At Only 1.25% Of The Cost
The Institute of Metal Research at the Chinese Academy of Sciences has unveiled an "all-iron" flow battery that can last for 16 years. Like other flow batteries, this new invention uses liquid electrolytes that release electricity when pumped over electrodes during charge or discharge. Because China's new battery is "all-iron," even going so far as to include a newly-engineered iron molecular complex, it is extremely inexpensive to manufacture — 80 times cheaper than a lithium battery, in fact.
China's nuclear batteries proved that the country is a leader of energy innovation, and a Chinese thermal battery breakthrough involving high-efficiency cathodes recently made waves as well. What sets this latest discovery apart is that it may be put to use very soon. China's all-iron flow battery has a reliable design that protects the core from chemical damage while its negative charge repels leaking particles. It already achieved a 99.4% leak-proof efficiency in practical testing.
Here's the big question: How are these miracle batteries so much cheaper to make? Iron is extremely abundant and easy to source, whereas the components for lithium batteries are facing a global shortage. Lithium batteries are still sought-after for their ability to hold a significant charge, but all-iron flow batteries may replace them once manufacturers start cranking them out at just 1.25% of the cost.
Why China's 'all-iron' battery may be the future
There is a pressing need for cheap yet durable batteries that can address the problems with current energy storage solutions. The world's electricity demands have reached a point where renewable grid-scale batteries are absolutely necessary. The ideal answer is something that is scalable and capable of supporting the grid even during seasons when solar or wind power is not readily available. The affordability and availability of China's up-and-coming all-iron flow battery make it a viable solution.
Flow batteries are generally safer than lithium batteries, too. If someone isn't actively monitoring for the warning signs of a failing lithium-ion battery, a fire can break out and cause significant damage. By comparison, flow batteries are non-flammable and present little risk even when used in cramped spaces where other batteries would overheat.
It remains to be seen whether all-iron batteries will be the go-to energy storage solution of the future. Some researchers already have their eyes on a new fast-charging quantum battery prototype that could change the world if mass-produced. For now, though, the main priority is to build a long-lasting renewable power grid — and that's exactly what China's all-iron batteries are promising.