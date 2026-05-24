Solid-State Battery Power Banks Are Here – And They Could Change Everything About Safety

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Power banks are an indispensable tool for many people, whether you're using the portable battery to inflate your tires or charge your phone after a lengthy session of playing "Pokémon Go." The problem is that most modern power banks run on lithium-ion technology, which can burst into flames if not managed properly — just look at the recent Veektomx VT103 recall. The good news here is that companies such as SolidSafe and Kuxia have started rolling out solid-state battery power banks.

Unlike traditional rechargeable batteries, which rely on liquid and gel electrolytes to transfer electrons between electrodes, solid-state batteries utilize a solid matrix consisting of composite compounds, hence their name. These materials can include ceramics, sulfides and polymers that are significantly less flammable than traditional lithium-ion electrolyte gels. Plus, they are less likely to swell, which means solid-state batteries last longer, are less likely to fail, and, most importantly, they should be a much safer form of battery for public use.

The upsides don't end with just safety concerns. Solid-state batteries charge faster than lithium-ion alternatives, and since solid-state power banks have a higher capacity density than normal batteries, manufacturers can deliver longer charging from smaller devices.