5 New Features That Make macOS 27 Golden Gate A Worthwhile Update

The future of Mac software is upon us following today's reveal of macOS 27 Golden Gate. More than just improving Apple Intelligence, this upcoming software update improves Liquid Glass and officially ends support for Intel Macs. Apple is also starting to limit what older Apple Silicon devices can do, as the ability to customize how Siri sounds is limited to M3 Mac devices or newer with at least 12GB of RAM, meaning that even the all-new MacBook Neo will lack this functionality.

Unlike previous WWDC keynotes, instead of jumping between software updates, Apple spent much of the stream focusing on Apple Intelligence, finally delivering on the promises it made a couple of years ago. Apple spoke at length about Siri and Apple Intelligence, but leaving many of the specifics to be discovered by developers and, eventually, public beta testers.

At WWDC 2026, three core pillars were Siri's AI makeover, Apple Intelligence coming to more apps, and performance improvements. Another big focus for Apple was Child Safety, as Screen Time has been redesigned and improved to protect children.