What Is The 20-20-20 Rule For Screen Time?

With smartphones, computers, and TVs being ubiquitous in modern life, digital eye strain (DES) has become a real concern. Symptoms of DES include irritated eyes, blurry vision, and light sensitivity, and they are likely to show up after staring at screens continuously for two or more hours. Activities that can lead to excessive screen time include doom scrolling, high-intensity gaming sessions, remote work, and reading books using e-readers. Ophthalmologists and other eye experts have long recommended a simple eye care technique called the 20-20-20 rule as an effective way to prevent or ease eye strain.

The rule is simple: For every 20 minutes of screen time, look at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Since screens are usually placed at a close viewing distance, this causes the eye muscles to contract to keep things in focus (they relax when looking at distant objects). If they remain in this state for an extended period of time, they get fatigued; hence, the DES symptoms. The 20-20-20 rule gives them a little break because 20 feet is a more optimal viewing distance for allowing the eye muscles to relax, 20 seconds is roughly the time it takes them to relax, and 20 minutes is the preferred length between breaks.

But does the 20-20-20 rule work? Surprisingly, studies have yielded somewhat conflicting results when trying to pin down its impact on digital eye strain, especially in the long term. While your eyes do benefit from taking regular breaks during screen time, among other things, you may not need to strictly adhere to this rule.