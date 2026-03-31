Why There's Simply No Need For Blue Light Glasses

In order to properly define the harms of blue light, we first need to talk about what blue light actually is. It's the light that comes out of your phone and laptop screen, but it's also the light that comes down naturally from the sun. Blue light is simply any light on the visible spectrum that is blue or has blue inside it, nothing more than that.

Just like no one would tell you that sunlight is inherently harmful, there's no scientific evidence conclusively linking blue light to migraines, eye strain, or worsening eyesight. According to most professionals in the field, the studies that do show a link show cause, not correlation. This doesn't mean that we're sure that it has no effect, just that there's nothing in our current data that points to blue light itself being the cause of these issues.

For example, a person who's on their computer for the majority of their day being constantly bombarded with blue light might be more likely to develop migraines and eyestrain. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that the blue light is what causes it; it's more likely that spending most of your day looking at something near you and not going out as often causes these issues, something that we know to be a scientific truth. Whenever blue light was isolated as a reason for these issues in studies, no conclusive evidence was found directly linking it to the problems.