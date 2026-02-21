Amazon Users Call This $19 Sleep Gadget A 'Game-Changer'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good night's sleep goes a long way toward feeling better and being more productive the next day. While experts have recommendations on how to get a better night's sleep, there is also an Amazon product users love that helps them fall asleep and stay asleep. It is a white noise machine from the brand Easysleep, and it's available to buy on Amazon for only $19.

White noise is the name for the type of noise that sounds similar to radio static. For certain people, white noise helps them get great sleep, especially if they live in an area with a lot of external noise. This Easysleep white noise machine has 25 different sounds you can choose from, including sea waves, bird noises, the sound of fans, and of course, typical white noise itself. It also has adjustable night light features for those who prefer a little light in the room.

You can have this sleep gadget either play continuously overnight or use a timer that can be as short as one hour and as long as four hours. It's only a few inches wide, so it can be easily placed wherever in your bedroom you need it and taken with you on the go. It can be plugged into a wall outlet or powered via a USB cable.