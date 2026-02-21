Amazon Users Call This $19 Sleep Gadget A 'Game-Changer'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A good night's sleep goes a long way toward feeling better and being more productive the next day. While experts have recommendations on how to get a better night's sleep, there is also an Amazon product users love that helps them fall asleep and stay asleep. It is a white noise machine from the brand Easysleep, and it's available to buy on Amazon for only $19.
White noise is the name for the type of noise that sounds similar to radio static. For certain people, white noise helps them get great sleep, especially if they live in an area with a lot of external noise. This Easysleep white noise machine has 25 different sounds you can choose from, including sea waves, bird noises, the sound of fans, and of course, typical white noise itself. It also has adjustable night light features for those who prefer a little light in the room.
You can have this sleep gadget either play continuously overnight or use a timer that can be as short as one hour and as long as four hours. It's only a few inches wide, so it can be easily placed wherever in your bedroom you need it and taken with you on the go. It can be plugged into a wall outlet or powered via a USB cable.
What users say about the sleep gadget
White noise machines are one of several gadgets that can improve your sleep. This particular unit has over 12,000 reviews on Amazon as of this writing, with a user rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Among the positive reviews, one user notes that its "small size makes it a good travel companion," while another says it helped because they "have tinnitus, which makes sleeping in a silent room kind of difficult." Others have remarked on its durability, with one reviewer noting that it "has lasted 3 years being used every single night."
While the overwhelming majority of reviews are positive, there are some users that didn't have the best experience with the product. These reviews center around reliability, with some noting that the machine will shut off by itself even if the continuous overnight running setting is chosen. Some users have also complained about the product not working after a month or so. However, one noted that after they posted their review saying the product stopped working after 33 days, customer service from Easysleep itself reached out to them and replaced the product. It is worth noting that, as of this writing, reviews for the product that give it three or fewer stars make up only 9% of total reviews.
Why good sleep is so important
Finding gadgets that help you sleep well is critical, because a good night's rest is important to your health. Not getting enough sleep has negative impacts on your mental and emotional health, contributing to higher rates of depression and feeling more irritable. It also contributes to a host of physical health problems and can increase inflammation, placing you at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease.
There's also the disturbing connection between the lack of good sleep and cancer. Disruptions to your natural sleep-wake cycle may be linked to higher cancer risk. Struggling to fall asleep and stay asleep on a regular routine has been studied in connection with certain cancers, including breast and prostate cancer, though the evidence is mixed. If you work abnormal shifts, such as overnight or rotating shifts, some studies suggest a higher risk. However, anyone who struggles to sleep is in danger of the mental, emotional, and physical toll it can take.
This is why products like Easysleep's white noise machine are great to have for those who struggle with sleep and find soft background noise effective at resolving the problem. While you are cleaning up your sleep hygiene, also think twice before sleeping with the TV on all night, as that is bad for your rest as well.